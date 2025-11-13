Local woman’s Woolworths haul reveals how she spent R530, saving R85 with smart shopping

She shows items like biltong spread, chicken mature cheddar frikkadels, and New Yorker cookies in the video

The grocery haul becomes a relatable talking point amid 4.5% food inflation, inspiring shoppers to share kitchen hacks and Woolies shopping tricks

Hello Shany shows off Woolies favourites in her viral haul: Jalfrezi cook-in-sauce with garlic masala blend (left) and sour cream & chives dip (right). Images: @hello.shany/TikTok

A local woman’s Woolworths grocery haul, totalling R530, sparks genuine feedback and relatable comments when she posts her unpacking on 20 August 2025. Her honest, energetic reviews give everyday shoppers an inside look at practical savings, comfort foods, and quirky kitchen favourites. Within days, she prompts a flood of shopper tips, cravings, and a friendly conversation about what R530 can really buy.

Known for her candid, budget-savvy videos, Cape Town content creator Hello Shany (@hello.shany) has built a following by highlighting Woolworths deals and everyday shopping wins. Her easygoing style, family focus, and practical advice have made her a relatable voice for thousands of South Africans trying to make ends meet, making this R530 Woolworths haul especially resonant.

What’s in the Bag? Woolies Staples and Smart Savings

The video opens with @hello.shany’s playful tour of her groceries. Set against a kitchen counter packed with Woolies classics and new launches, she balances budget moves (rice, kitchen towels) with comfort snacks:

“If you want your husband to be happy, don’t miss the New Yorkers,” she jokes.

Her practical reviews spark lively side notes:

“These frikkadels are the real deal,” she insists, while the iconic biltong spread draws instant approval from fellow Woolies fans.

Her shopping includes:

Staples and comforts: Biltong spread, bakery bread, milkies, chicken mature cheddar frikkadels, tomato and onion starter

Pantry essentials: Rice, kitchen towels

Gut health picks: Sauerkraut, red cabbage, sour cream and chives dip

Savings: Thanks to Woolies deals, R85 cut off till-slip total

Family favourites: Cookies and frikkadels top the must-have list

Hello Shany adds a gut-health pick to her Woolies haul: prepared red cabbage from Kühne. Image: @hello.shany/TikTok

Why South Africans love this Woolies haul video

With food inflation rising and every shopping trip feeling more serious, South Africans have tuned into these haul videos for advice and solidarity. The comments rally around fans’ favourites.

TikTok user @leneevesolomon writes:

“Biltong spread is a staple in my household.”

Another, @wakeazy, chimes in:

“I’m here for the New Yorkers.”

This sums up the genuine spirit of shared cravings.

Hello Shany’s down-to-earth style fits the moment perfectly, balancing pleasure (cookie cravings) with savings, revealing everyday struggles (“R530 for all that? Teach us your ways!”), and helping South Africans rethink what’s truly essential.

