Thaloshney won a R5,000 trolley dash at Hillcrest Corner shopping centre and chose to do her dash at Checkers

The video showed the well-prepared winner rushing through the aisles, grabbing specific groceries

Her shopping method impressed viewers as she knew exactly what she wanted

A woman from Durban won a trolley dash, and her technique for shopping amazed viewers. Images: @hillcrestcorner

Thaloshney, a woman from Durban, got her chance at a R5,000 trolley dash at Hillcrest Corner. She came prepared, she knew the layout, and she wasn't wasting a single second. The video that amazed viewers was shared on 9 November 2025 with the caption stating:

"🛒Trolley Dash Winners🛒 ARE YOU READY, SET, DASH! It's that TIME again where we bring on the trolley dash WINNERS!" The shopping centre revealed that Thaloshney chose to do her dash at the Checkers store at the mall.

The video started with the woman counting down, and then Thaloshney was off. She hit straight for the washing powder aisle, grabbing four packs of washing powder and two liter Sunlight liquid bottles. She picked up Handy Andy detergent bottles and an indoor clothes line dryer before pushing her trolley to the electronics section where she grabbed a toaster.

Then she remembered something and rushed back, picking up a three-legged pot and another large box of a charcoal kettle grill. She got about three bottles of 5-litre cooking oil, several cans of tinned fish and corned beef, and packs of canned baked beans. She pushed her trolley faster, grabbing bags of rice and some coffee. Someone helped her with another trolley where she put in boxes of long-life milk.

From the way she moved throughtout the video, viewers can see that the woman was clearly well-prepared. She knew the store very well and what she wanted to take. Thaloshney was very quick and efficient getting all her essentials and rushing straight to the checkout area.

A woman from Durban won the Hillcrest mall trolley dash and showed why she's the best shopper. Images: @hillcrestcorner

Mzansi celebrates woman's win

People flooded the comments section on the malls Facebook page @hillcrestcorner with congratulations.

@Linda Mbatyoti said:

"Good buy. Beautiful!"

@The Curry Queen wrote:

"Wow, you go girl"

@Rowina Barnard shared:

"I wish I can win so my mother can go for it"

@Sylvia added:

"Done so well."

@Murial Arendse gushed:

"Congratulations!"

@Shereen Miles said:

"Congrats🙏🫶"

@Ropa Gwaringesu wrote:

"This one she made it"

More chances to win in Durban

According to the Hillcrest Corner website, the mall opened its doors in 2007 as the first community shopping centre in Hillcrest, providing a one-stop shopping solution for residents. As shared on the site, the trolley dash competition has eleven trolley dashes up for grabs and each one is valued at R5,000 worth of groceries, plus eleven runner-up fashion dashes valued at R2,500 each.

