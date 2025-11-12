A Mr Price homeware item has captured Mzansi’s attention after a shopper shared a video showcasing its elegant and affordable design

Mzansi shoppers are in awe after a stunning Mr Price homeware item went viral online, sparking excitement among décor lovers and bargain hunters alike.

Mr Price's homeware item went viral on social media, leaving South Africans impressed.

The video, which was shared by @zodwa990, showcases a beautiful beige four-piece bowl set that has captured the hearts of South Africans for its elegant design and affordable price, which was valued at R99,99.

The stylish set, featuring a subtle yet sophisticated pattern, quickly became the centre of attention as people praised Mr Price for consistently offering trendy homeware pieces that rival high-end brands. The neutral beige tone and modern design make the bowls perfect for elevating any dining setup, from casual breakfasts to dinner parties.

In the viral clip, the shopper filmed the bowls as she took them out of the box, showing their quality and sleek finish. The post gained traction across social media platforms since it was published on 10 November 2025 on TikTok, with users flooding the comments section to express their admiration and rush to find the item before it sells out.

Many Mzansi peeps applauded Mr Price for stepping up its homeware game, and others shared how they’ve been revamping their kitchens with similar items from the retailer, praising its balance between affordability and style.

With the festive season approaching, the viral set has inspired many South Africans to refresh their homes with chic yet affordable pieces. Once again, Mr Price proved that you don’t have to spend a fortune to achieve a stylish, modern look that turns heads.

A woman in a TikTok video unboxed her Mr Price Home bowls that wowed South Africans.

SA raves over the Mr Price Home 4-piece bowl set

People in South Africa took to the comments section to express their thoughts as they gushed over the Mr Price Home 4-piece bowl set, saying:

Philele said:

"I'm gonna buy them for my mom."

Me_gardening added:

"Bought them with a plate at the grove today."

Kedi simply said:

"Wow🔥."

Mami20130 inquired:

"Every Mr Price Home or ?"

Sne-maNdlazi shared:

"Richards Bay has them, darling. Sengiphuma Khona. with plates and side plates as well."

Watch the video below:

