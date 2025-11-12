Global site navigation

Mr Price's Chic Homeware Item Leaves South Africans Amazed
People

Mr Price's Chic Homeware Item Leaves South Africans Amazed

by  Johana Mukandila
3 min read
  • A Mr Price homeware item has captured Mzansi’s attention after a shopper shared a video showcasing its elegant and affordable design
  • The beige four-piece bowl set has impressed décor lovers with its chic pattern, stylish finish, and budget-friendly price, which she revealed in the TikTok video
  • Social media users flooded the comments with excitement, praising Mr Price for offering trendy, high-quality homeware ahead of the festive season

CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner

Mzansi shoppers are in awe after a stunning Mr Price homeware item went viral online, sparking excitement among décor lovers and bargain hunters alike.

South Africans were impressed by Mr Price's homeware item that went viral on social media.
Mr Price's homeware item went viral on social media, leaving South Africans impressed. Image: Kindel Media /Pexels
Source: UGC

The video, which was shared by @zodwa990, showcases a beautiful beige four-piece bowl set that has captured the hearts of South Africans for its elegant design and affordable price, which was valued at R99,99.

The stylish set, featuring a subtle yet sophisticated pattern, quickly became the centre of attention as people praised Mr Price for consistently offering trendy homeware pieces that rival high-end brands. The neutral beige tone and modern design make the bowls perfect for elevating any dining setup, from casual breakfasts to dinner parties.

Read also

"Beautiful:" SA raves as woman flexes her cute Jet set for summer in video

In the viral clip, the shopper filmed the bowls as she took them out of the box, showing their quality and sleek finish. The post gained traction across social media platforms since it was published on 10 November 2025 on TikTok, with users flooding the comments section to express their admiration and rush to find the item before it sells out.

JOIN IN: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Briefly News Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.

Many Mzansi peeps applauded Mr Price for stepping up its homeware game, and others shared how they’ve been revamping their kitchens with similar items from the retailer, praising its balance between affordability and style.

With the festive season approaching, the viral set has inspired many South Africans to refresh their homes with chic yet affordable pieces. Once again, Mr Price proved that you don’t have to spend a fortune to achieve a stylish, modern look that turns heads.

A Mr Price homeware item has taken social media by storm, and South Africans are loving it.
A woman in a TikTok video unboxed her Mr Price Home bowls that wowed South Africans. Image: @zodwa990
Source: TikTok

SA raves over the Mr Price Home 4-piece bowl set

People in South Africa took to the comments section to express their thoughts as they gushed over the Mr Price Home 4-piece bowl set, saying:

Philele said:

"I'm gonna buy them for my mom."

Me_gardening added:

"Bought them with a plate at the grove today."

Kedi simply said:

"Wow🔥."

Mami20130 inquired:

"Every Mr Price Home or ?"

Sne-maNdlazi shared:

"Richards Bay has them, darling. Sengiphuma Khona. with plates and side plates as well."

Read also

Mzansi student shows off impressive R791 grocery haul, urges others to save smart

Watch the video below:

4 Epic PEP Home deals under R1,000

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Johana Mukandila avatar

Johana Mukandila (Human Interest Editor) Johana Tshidibi Mukandila has been a Human Interest Reporter at Briefly News since 2023. She has over four years of experience as a multimedia journalist. Johana holds a national diploma in journalism from the Cape Peninsula University Of Technology (2023). She has worked at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, PAICTA, BONA Magazine and Albella Music Production. She is currently furthering her education in journalism at the CPUT. She has passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. Reach her at johana.mukandila@briefly.co.za

Hot: