A man showed a long line of people waiting at Woolworths to buy their famous chicken

The video went viral as people debated whether the chicken is worth the wait

Social media users were split, with some loving the chicken and others calling it dry

A young gent shared a video showing how much Mzansi loves Woolies chicken. Images: @izaiahcarelse1

Source: TikTok

A man sparked a debate online after sharing a video of the massive queue at Woolworths for their rotisserie chicken. Content creator Izaiah Carelse shared the clip on 27 October 2025 with the simple caption:

"Woolworths chicken."

The video went viral, getting over 170,000 views and more than 13,000 reactions. In the clip, there's a long line of people waiting inside a local Woolworths store, all trying to get their hands on the popular roasted chicken. The chicken comes already marinated and roasted, kept warm so people can dig in straight away.

Now, despite the long queues, hundreds of people commented on the post, stating that they were confused about why so many folks were waiting for this chicken. A lot of people said they don't even like it and felt that the chicken is very dry. While some social media users questioned the hype, others praised the chicken’s taste, showing a range of opinions

A video showed how much South Africans love Woolies chicken. Images: @izaiahcarelse1

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the Woolies chicken queue

Social media users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions about the popular chicken:

@Tebogo Motlhabane said:

"Nothing like a rotisserie chicken 😂."

@Ntsako questioned:

"Am I the only one who doesn't enjoy this chicken? 😭😭😭."

@userjj0804 added:

"All that for dry chicken 😩."

@Nomzamo Liezel Ngoma commented:

"This chicken tastes so bad. I don't know what people are enjoying 😭😭."

@Olive Oil shared:

"The lady at the counter told me with a straight face to wait for the next batch in 1 hour and 30 minutes 😅."

@kediS60 joked:

"Lol, clearly TikTok is not real cos' why so many comments bashing the chicken but the queue says otherwise 💀🤣."

@reeceypeeeceyyy🌸🦋 said:

"I can't anymore 😭😭😭. My daddy literally wants this every Sunday 😭😭😭."

@inga gushed:

"You should see this line during lunchtime in the week at Brooklyn Mall Yoh 🥺🥺🥺but the chicken is delicious 🤪."

What makes Woolies chicken special

Izaiah Carelse shared the video on his TikTok page @izaiahcarelse1, showing how the massive queue for Woolworths rotisserie chicken has become a regular sight at some stores.

According to EatOut, Woolworths' rotisserie chicken didn’t just happen overnight; it’s the result of years of testing and perfecting. The secret is a butter brine that gives it its unique taste.

Each batch is carefully checked for quality, from the chickens themselves to how they’re cooked and kept fresh. The brand uses locally sourced chicken and offers options like free-range and duck. Whether you eat it with a salad, in a roll, or straight from the fridge, it’s become a South African favourite, and dry or not, the queues speak for themselves.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

3 Other Woolworths stories

Briefly News recently reported on a social media user who shared a video alerting followers to a massive 75% sale on Lindt chocolate.

recently reported on a social media user who shared a video alerting followers to a massive 75% sale on Lindt chocolate. After the Cape Town Marathon was cancelled, Woolworths donated fresh produce to 18 charities.

Woolworths introduced Droëwors taco shells, a unique snack that sparked mixed reactions online.

Source: Briefly News