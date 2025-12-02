Four women from Gauteng shared a video of themselves playing a drinking game based on a recent rugby incident

The game involved them holding each other's faces and pretending to gouge out eyeballs before taking shots

South Africans found the video hilarious, with many joking that Mzansi never takes anything seriously

A woman on the left who shared a video showing the four women on the right playing a drinking game. Images @michellevanstaden2

Source: TikTok

A group of women from Gauteng got people talking after they shared a video recreating a controversial rugby moment. TikTok user @michellevanstaden2 posted the clip on 1 December 2025 showing four women sitting in a circle on the lawn of their home. In the video, each woman holds the face of the person next to her, pretending to gouge out their eyeballs. They play a drinking game where they have to take a shot of alcohol while holding onto the other person's face, all done in reference to what happened with Springbok player, Eben Etzebeth, who recently got a red card.

The women made sure not to hurt each other but recreated the incident in a playful way. The video quickly went viral as South Africans found humour in how the women turned a serious sporting moment into a fun drinking game.

The incident they were imitating was previously reported on by Briefly News. Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus commented on Eben Etzebeth's late red card during South Africa's win over Wales in Cardiff on 29 November 2025. The Springboks beat Wales 73-0, but the victory was overshadowed by Etzebeth being sent off in the 79th minute for an alleged eye-gouge on Wales flanker Alex Mann.

Referee Luc Ramos sent him off after he allegedly made contact with Mann's left eye during a late-game scuffle. Etzebeth's thumb seemed to brush across Mann's face, leaving officials with no other option. With his tally rising to a record 141 Tests, Etzebeth may now face a major suspension that could affect the start of his 2026 season.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Erasmus said he wasn't sure what to say at the time but admitted it didn't look good and felt the decision was justified. He added that he wasn't certain whether Etzebeth had been provoked, but stressed that such behaviour was not how they wanted to play. Some fans pointed out that a Wales player appeared to provoke Etzebeth first, but there was no video evidence shown during the TMO review.

Four women in Gauteng playing a drinking game while sitting down on their lawn. Images: @michellevanstaden2

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the video

Social media users reacted to the game the four women played on TikToker @michellevanstaden2's clip:

@haterofdelusion joked:

"See a lot of fans at the stadiums arriving with eye patches, or watching one eye closed, don't even wanna think about the creativity that's gonna come with the posters, SA Rugby and the fans are like Dennis the Menace and Mr. Wilson 🤣🤣🤣"

@brandon_ wrote:

"Us South Africans aren't normal 😩"

@ouboet_assegaai said:

"The beginning of Eben Etzebeth shot 👌👌👌"

@deebriandrea laughed:

"Girls girls girls please leave Eben alone 🤣🤣🤣"

@mo_ added:

"😂😂I am so dead guys noooooo stoooopppp😂😂We don't take anything serious and I am scared that the world will disown us as part of the family😩😩😩"

@shygirl_ gushed:

"Eben can do no harm in my eyes 😂"

@ghadaffi_ joked:

"Even AI is tired of defending us 🤣🤣🤣"

Watch the TikTok clip below:

3 More stories about the Springboks

Source: Briefly News