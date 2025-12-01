A comedic reaction video added an entertaining layer to discussions about the Springboks’ dominant 73–0 victory

The clip tied into the national rugby mood, reflecting the excitement that followed the one-sided match

Mzansi viewers responded with humour and appreciation for the playful spin on a major sporting moment

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A light-hearted take on the moment kept the rugby chatter alive and added to the ongoing conversation.

Dilan was captured posing, reading to vlog. Image: @realgranddilan

Source: TikTok

South Africans were entertained after TikTok user @realgranddilan posted a video on 29 November 2025 reacting to the Springboks’ massive 73–0 victory over Wales. In the clip, he shared his thoughts on the match and delivered his reactions with the comedic timing he is known for. The video centred on the shock of the scoreline, where Wales suffered one of their heaviest defeats, while he highlighted how dramatic the game looked from a supporter’s perspective. His commentary made the moment clear: who posted it, what game he was reacting to, when he did it, and why his take had viewers laughing.

The video also tied into the wider rugby discussion that followed the match, especially given how dominant the Springboks were throughout the game. Wales and the Springboks last played on Saturday, 29 November 2025. South Africa defeated Wales with a final score of 73-0 in that match, which was an end-of-year international test held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. This result marked Wales' record home defeat and the second-biggest loss in their history, with the largest also being against the Springboks in 1998.

Rugby banter fuels online buzz

Mzansi netizens shared the clip by user @realgranddilan not only for the humour but because these types of sports reaction videos usually travel fast after big games. The excitement around the Springboks’ performance also contributed to the interest, as fans relived the match through memes, reactions, and quick takes. By blending humour with genuine rugby enthusiasm, the video naturally gained traction as conversations about the game continued.

Reactions to the video were filled with laughter, with many fans joking about the intensity of the scoreline and how Wales struggled throughout the game. Others enjoyed the way he highlighted the human side of the loss by reminding viewers that the players are family men, too. Overall, people appreciated how the clip turned a historic win into something light-hearted, capturing the upbeat mood that often follows a strong Springbok performance.

A screenshot from the video showed Dilan reacting to the Springboks' match results. Image: @realgranddilan

Source: TikTok

Here's what Mzansi had to say

Manqoba Mthethwa said:

“Wales were lucky to even get that zero. 😫”

Joro_Rams wrote:

“America = Good in Athletics. Kenya = Good In the Olympics. South Africa = Good in Rugby. Nigeria =Good Morning.:

BuhleShanty said:

“These are people's fathers. 😭😭”

Leeann wrote:

“Only the Springboks can beat the Springboks at this stage. 🤣🤣”

Leandri_d said:

“This game could’ve been an email… honestly.”

Aunty Makez wrote:

“SA vs Nigeria 1173 - 0. 🤣”

VEE said:

“They should have started playing before we got there.”

user1747683991 said:

“Was Wales aware that they were playing? 😳😳”

Jnr wrote:

“It was a Black Friday special, 73% off!”

Zee2c wrote:

“Around 70 minutes, I started supporting Wales... I wanted them to score at least 2 points.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to Springboks

South Africa closed their season with one of their most ruthless displays in recent years, overwhelming Wales from the first whistle to the last.

Eben Etzebeth has been backed by one of the Springboks' legends after his unfortunate red card incident against Wales.

Siya Kolisi has commented after guiding the Springboks to another victory during their end-of-the-tour.

Source: Briefly News