A Cameroonian comedian shared a video listing the top 10 highest-scoring matches by the Springboks

He joked that South Africans should stop feeding their rugby team pap for extra strength

South Africans found the video hilarious and loved his commentary on the team's dominance

A Cameroonian comedian wearing a helmet on his head before recording a video.

A Cameroonian comedian got South Africans talking after he shared a video about the Springboks' dominance. Facebook user @Grand Dilan posted the clip on 1 December 2025 with the caption:

"List of Springboks ten highest scoring matches 😄 🤣 😂"

In the video, he lists some of the rugby nations around the world that have been thrashed by South Africa's national team. He says people sometimes claim the Springboks are only strong right now, but he argues they've been tormenting other rugby nations for years, building an almost indestructible team.

He lists the countries they've destroyed in rugby, starting from number 10. The USA lost 64-0 in 1999. Samoa was crushed 59-7 at the 2007 Rugby World Cup. Argentina was defeated 73-13 in Soweto in 2013. Uruguay suffered the Springboks' biggest ever win, losing 134-3 in 2005. Romania lost 21-8 at the 1995 Rugby World Cup. Wales was thrashed 96-13 in Pretoria in 1998. Namibia lost 105-13 in 2007 and 87-0 in 2011. Italy was defeated 101-0 in Durban in 1999.

The man says these results show how ruthless the Springboks can be, adding that it's very sad for other nations who face them. He jokes about what the team would do to a country like his, which doesn't even have a rugby organisation. He then asks South Africans to please stop feeding their Springboks pap for extra strength, saying they're already good enough and should have mercy on their opponents.

Despite his complaints about the team's dominance, he ends the video on a sweet note, telling all Springbok fans around the world that he loves them and thinks they're amazing. He then adds "but voetsek!" which got people laughing at his cheeky ending.

A comedian based in Cameroon discussing who the Springboks defeated.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Netizens reacted to the stats shared by the Facebook user @Grand Dilan:

@topp_dawqq joked:

"Ask yourself how many people searched on Google if rugby was invented in South Africa😂🤣🇿🇦❤"

@boikanyo_villageguy_makodi said:

"We want Nigeria to join rugby 🤣🤣🤣"

@mfundo_mazula laughed:

"100 and zero to nil🤣🤣🤣"

@mapeyi_lubabalo wrote:

"Nigeria is not on the list only because it's not on our league😂"

@kwa_tamisha explained:

"South Africa 🇿🇦 was banned in Rugby 🏉, it only came back in the 90s. So we have a lot to catch up and so are you."

@amok_vaunter reacted:

"One hundred and what????😭😭😭"

@tshepofatso_rakgalakane added:

"They are already trying to weaken our rugby by banning almost every new thing we come up with, but still, we beat them all."

@kholeka_imange_hlumelo_sanuse joked:

"Let's book him a ticket 🤣🤣🤣"

What's happening with the Springboks

