An emotional wave swept through Mzansi after a lifelike AI-generated image of several beloved, late South African female musicians surfaced online

The photo vividly depicted stars like Lebo Mathosa, Brenda Fassie, and Zahara together in a recording studio

The image quickly went viral as fans lamented the iconic music and collaborations that were lost due to their untimely deaths

Social media was both captivated and heartbroken after a viral AI-generated picture featuring several late South African female musicians offered a poignant glimpse into what would have been had they still been alive.

Created by photographer and content creator Ofentse Mwase, he generated a tribute photo to remember some of the country's most-loved singers who tragically passed away in their prime.

Having previously created an AI image in honour of fallen South African hip hop stars, HHP, PRO, and Flabba, among others, Mwase generated another one, and like the first photo, the ladies' version also went viral.

The late Zahara (1987 - 2023), Lebo Mathosa (1977 - 2006), Miriam Makeba (1932 - 2008), Mshoza (1983 - 2020), Brenda Fassie (1964 - 2004), Winnie Khumalo (1973 - 2025), and Tsakani "TK" Mhinga (1978 - 2006) were pictured in a recording studio, as though working on music together.

While the ladies were never reported to have collaborated, their individual contributions to the South African pop and R&B landscapes demonstrate the incredible powerhouse of talent that could have been realised had they had the opportunity to record together.

In the comment section, fans revisited fond memories of the stars' music and the impact it made in their lives, while others discussed what a song between them would have sounded like.

See the female singers' picture below.

Fans react to late female stars' viral picture

Supporters were moved to tears by the photo and took to the comment section to share their thoughts. Read some of their comments below.

englishmandy25 said:

"The most beautiful AI."

tsotetsiphale was shattered:

"Bathong, we're really gone through a lot of pain as a country, South Africa. You're the greatest!"

enhlezz_2 expressed:

"This would be a fire session, though."

kelefaku suggested:

"'My Own Crown,' that's what came up on my mind for the title."

tankiso896 was heartbroken:

"Wow, all six legends gone."

calledkokie declared:

"Eish. Gone, but never forgotten."

mrs_cebzz added:

"This is AI, right? Man, Lebo, I’m sad to this day."

While the collaboration was fictional, the public's overwhelming response, marked by both heartbreak and awe, underscored the collective sense of loss. The picture allowed fans a momentary glimpse of the studio session that could have been, cementing the reality that the musical legacy left by the stars, though complete, remains unforgettable.

Social media reacts to Lebo Mathosa acting

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to footage capturing Lebo Mathosa during her short time as an actress.

The singer made an appearance in a once-loved South African soapie, and the footage sparked a wave of reactions from the online community, discussing her untimely death and brief acting career.

