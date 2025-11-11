A woman in Cape Town joined the latest foodie trend by testing Woolworths’ viral mochi ice cream treats, sharing her candid opinions on the popular dessert flavours in a now-viral video

The woman gave her honest ratings and shared surprising reactions as she compared the chocolate, mango, and salted caramel mochi flavours

Her candid review sparked online discussions among Mzansi food lovers, with many sharing their own opinions on the viral Woolies dessert

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A woman in Cape Town has joined the latest foodie trend by testing Woolworths’ viral mochi ice cream treats, sharing her candid opinions on the popular dessert flavours in a now-viral video.

A Cape Town woman shared her review of the viral Woolworths mochi flavours in a taste test video. Image: @amike.oosthuizen

Source: TikTok

In the clip, the content creator who goes by the TikTok handle @amike.oosthuizen explained that she had seen the mochi trending online and wanted to find out if it truly lived up to the hype.

Mochi, a Japanese-inspired dessert featuring chewy rice dough wrapped around ice cream, has recently become a hit among Woolworths shoppers in Mzansi.

@amike.oosthuizen started her taste test with the chocolate mochi, expressing pleasant surprise at its rich and creamy flavour.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I mean, if you like mochi, this is gonna be good. And if you like chocolate, you will like this one," she said, rating it eight out of 10.

Next up was the mango mochi, which didn’t quite impress her as much as she stated the following in the clip that she uploaded on 20 October 2025.

"Not as crazy about this one as the chocolate one. I’m gonna give it like a six out of 10."

She explained that she wasn’t fond of the combination of the chewy outer layer with the ice cream filling. "It’s not my favourite," she added with a laugh.

Finally, @amike.oosthuizen sampled the salted caramel mochi, which quickly became her top pick. Beaming with delight, she declared:

"I love salted caramel. This one is really good, the salted caramel flavour, 10 out of 10!"

The TikTok user @amike.oosthuizen's video has since gained traction online as Mzansi food lovers shared their own opinions, with many agreeing that Woolies’ mochi offers a unique treat worth trying. Her honest review has sparked curiosity among dessert enthusiasts eager to discover which flavour will win their hearts.

A woman from Cape Town appeared in a TikTok video while creating content. Image: @amike.oosthuizen

Source: TikTok

People chimed in on the Woolies mochi review

The online community of South Africa flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts on the viral Woolworths dessert, saying:

Amisha said:

"They are so expensive just for four."

SammiSmith added:

"The salted caramel is my ultimate favourite🥰."

Shenaz Jasat wrote:

"These are so so good 😍."

Jovial_Jess123 commented:

"Ja must try."

Drew’s Mom replied:

"I’ve been looking at all my Woolies and haven’t been able to find them 😑."

Watch the video below:

3 Briefly News articles about Woolworths

Woolworths, the official sponsor of the Cape Town Marathon, donated the food prepared for the 24,000 runners to 18 charities after the event's cancellation due to bad weather.

A social media user shared a video alerting her followers to a massive 75% off on Lindt wafer chocolate at Woolies, causing an online scramble for the expensive treat.

A local woman challenged herself to get lunch for under R30 at Woolworths and came back with chicken strips and a crusty bread roll, which she enjoyed at work with coffee.

Source: Briefly News