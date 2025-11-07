A young woman’s emotional moment at a car dealership has taken Mzansi by storm, drawing massive attention online

A young woman’s heartwarming reaction to receiving her brand-new luxury ride has captured Mzansi’s attention, racking up over a million views in just one day after its publication.

In the viral video shared by @Haval_toti on TikTok, the woman, dressed in a white tracksuit, arrived at the dealership accompanied by her loved ones. She was greeted with a bouquet and a celebratory display featuring balloons and a sleek black cloth covering her new car, adorned with a striking red bow.

As the car was unveiled, the woman broke down in tears, overwhelmed with joy as she hugged her new set of wheels, a Brabus-style Tank 300. The emotional moment moved many viewers, who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and heart emojis, praising her authenticity and happiness.

The dealership, @Haval_toti, proudly captioned the clip that was uploaded on 6 November 2025, saying:

"First in South Africa! HAVAL TOTI is proud to deliver the first Brabus-style Tank 300 to an amazing customer all the way from Limpopo!! We have limited stock Available, and they are selling quickly!! Call or DM us now to reserve your new Tank 300 Brabus. Available in all colours and ready to turn heads!"

The video not only highlighted the woman’s emotional milestone but also sparked interest among car enthusiasts eager to learn more about the new edition model.

Many South Africans took to the comments to admire both the luxury vehicle and the genuine joy radiating from the special moment. The car dealership @Haval_toti's clip has since gone viral on social media.

Mzansi reacts to the new HAVAL car

The online community flooded the comments to express their thoughts on the young lady's brand-new whip from Haval.

West said:

"Is this even legal😳 that’s a G class 😂😂."

Lynne Jacobs added:

"Haval is pulling a Mr Price and I love it 😂🥹."

Matshidiso expressed:

"Knowing me, I wouldn’t notice ke Haval until we get home 🥲."

Amanda cracked a joke, saying:

"Just drive fast, ngeke sibone ukuthi ak’si Merc😭😭🤏🏽"

N_Cele shared:

"Yho, the comments are disappointing! Can’t you just congratulate a person instead of comparing!? Anyways, Congratulations, stranger, on your new wheels🥳."

Nkosazana-Ya-Matshawe replied:

"Love it🥰 This is beautiful.. I’m waiting for the Jetour T2 midnight 😭 can’t wait."

Dr AMG63 was impressed:

"Can't lie 😱 it's fire."

Lulu'Fierce stated:

"It's beautiful. I want it. Congratulations gorgeous."

