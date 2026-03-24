The Baxter Theatre was alive with excitement recently as the South African culinary community gathered to celebrate the industry's best

The event was hosted by the comedian Marc Lottering and media darling Reneilwe Mabotje, who kept the audience entertained with their humour

Woolworths CEO Roy Bagattini praised the industry’s passion, noting that the success of the awards is about the people and community behind the food

Briefly News spoke with Gary Coetzee of the Bistro at Brookdale Estate, who celebrated earning a prestigious star after only three years in business

The Baxter Theatre was alive with celebration as the 2026 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards honoured the country’s best. Image: Original

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The day was full of joy as hosts Marc Lottering and Reneilwe Mabotje took to the stage on 23 March 2026. Cape Town’s king of laughter and the seasoned broadcaster did a stellar job entertaining guests with their humorous hosting. Speaking at the event, Woolworths’s outgoing CEO Roy Bagattini shared why the night mattered so much. He noted:

“It is not about what’s on the plate, it’s about the people behind it, it’s about the community, the standard we set and continue to raise.

He called the partnership between Woolworths and Eat Out a perfect pairing, explaining that it is “grounded in shared values in our belief in excellence, integrity, and our belief that a thriving restaurant industry depends more than on talent alone.”

Big win for FYN and Johannes Richter

The room was packed with famous faces, including media personality Siv Ngesi, who watched as local restaurants earned their prestigious stars. The top honours of the day went to FYN, which was named Restaurant of the Year, and Johannes Richter, who was crowned Chef of the Year. Roy Bagattini added that the industry’s success “depends on connections, collaboration and on creating environments where people who are passionate about this craft can truly grow.” It was a beautiful moment of recognition for everyone who pours their hearts into the South African dining scene.

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Guests were treated to good food at the Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards ceremony. Image: Original

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Gary Coetzee celebrates fine food success

A Briefly News journalist caught up with Gary Coetzee of The Bistro at Brookdale Estate, which earned a one-star rating. Gary, who attended with his wife Yvonne, said the star is a huge nod to his team. He said:

“I think it recognises the restaurant, the staff, the food, the whole restaurant experience, along with the wines that we produce. It is amazing to be recognised for the hard work, the dedication, the discipline, and having a team that comes together to satisfy a customer’s needs.”

Gary noted that he prefers to use the term “fine food” over fine dining and is passionate about the future. Looking ahead, he wants to teach his juniors that “fine dining is not the key, but fine, good-tasting food is the way to go. The chef also shared his passion for sustainability. He explained that his kitchen tries to minimise waste, even using every part of the duck, including the bones and giblets, to create their sauces.

Chef Gary, pictured with his wife Yvonne Coetzee, celebrated their big win. Image: Original

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Laughter and love at the Baxter Theatre

Besides the laughter that filled the space and the amazing food and bottomless drinks, guests were thoroughly spoiled. The Woolworths team also treated attendees to a goodie bag, which consisted of Callebaut chocolates, packets of chips, other snacks, facial wipes and the food magazine. The night ended with guests enjoying themselves while the DJ played great music.

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Source: Briefly News