Mama Joy has sparked widespread reaction after posting a lighthearted photo alongside the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie

The post from Mama Joy has added a new layer to the conversation about the World Cup trip, blending humour with an issue

The picture sparked different reactions from South Africans on social media, most especially the question she asked in the caption

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Joy Chauke, who is famously known as Mama Joy by loads of football fans in South Africa and on the continent, is not giving up on the buzz around the ongoing issue with the Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie.

Mama Joy Chauke poses for a photo ahead of the international rugby union Test match between South Africa and Italy. Photo: Phill Magokoe

Source: Getty Images

The South African superfan called out the minister on Monday, April 6, 2026, over the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket as she was waiting for sponsors for her trip to the competition.

Mama Joy is hoping to travel to North America to watch Bafana Bafana take part in their first World Cup since 2010, when they hosted it.

Hugo Broos-led team are placed in Group A alongside one of the hosts, Mexico, and they would face South Korea and the Czech Republic in the opening stage of the competition. They will play in Mexico City, Mexico, Atlanta, United States of America, and Monterrey, Mexico.

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Mama Joy pokes fun at McKenzie

With the ongoing World Cup ticket drama still trending on social media, Mama Joy took to her official handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to share an edited picture of her and McKenzie.

The South African superfans shared the picture, while she asked who edited it.

"Who did this?" the former Orlando Pirates fan captioned the funny picture of her and McKenzie on social media.

Mama Joy also responded sharply to McKenzie and X users who branded her “entitled” for insisting on attending the FIFA World Cup.

Gayton jokingly suggested in a tweet that Mama Joy’s French husband should cover the expenses instead, a remark that didn’t sit well with the passionate supporter.

She fired back: “I’ll always stand behind @BafanaBafana, regardless of Gayton McKenzie—whether I’m at the stadium or watching from home. The World Cup is fast approaching.”

She further clarified: “This isn’t a lovers’ getaway, my husband will handle that kind of trip. Just wait and see.”

Reactions as Mama Joy pokes fun at McKenzie

The edited picture of Mama Joy and McKenzie shared by the former on X sparked reactions from South Africans on social media, especially the question she asked in the caption.

Joyce Chauke, also known as Mama Joy, looks on ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group E football match between South Africa and Namibia. Photo: Fadel Senna

Source: Getty Images

EFFDefence2026 shared:

"Mama Joy, just get your account verified and monetized you can raise World Cup funds."

Progressive Watch commented:

"Stop seeking attention; get your rich white husband to pay for you. Can you not see that South Africans have no time for your KUK? voetsek man."

Khumalo implied:

"You gogo must appear before the Madlanga commission and tell us who has been funding your trips."

Minister of Scones wrote:

"The Department of Sport, Arts & Culture introduced Mama Joy to a lifestyle they now claim they can't maintain. She must take them to the highest court in the land."

Rele Pole said:

"Mama Joy is not happy at the back."

I am_lajua added:

"You did it. akere you like attention."

Mama Joy addresses previous World Cup funding

Briefly News earlier reported that Mama Joy addressed the issue of the 2026 FIFA World Cup ticket she's having with Gayton McKenzie.

Mama Joy went on an interview to confirm how she had earlier funded her trips to the previous World Cups she attended in support of South Africa.

Source: Briefly News