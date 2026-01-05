The DHL Stormers edged the Bulls in a bruising North–South derby to stay unbeaten in the United Rugby Championship

A late match-winning moment from Ntuthuko Mchunu proved decisive after a tense, low-scoring battle in Cape Town

Springboks hooker Andre-Hugo Venter and Nikki Erasmus drew attention post-match with a visible show of celebration

The DHL Stormers extended their impressive run of form with a hard-fought 13–8 victory over the Bulls in a tense North–South derby on Saturday, 3 January 2026. The round-nine United Rugby Championship clash took place in Cape Town and proved to be more attritional than entertaining.

Stormers' players celebrate after scoring a try during the European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 3 rugby union match between Aviron Bayonnais (FRA) and DHL Stormers (RSA). Image:Gaizka IROZ

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks-laden Stormers side remains unbeaten this season, continuing one of their most remarkable runs in recent years. Although the match lacked quality in open play, it held attention throughout, with both teams locked at 8–8 for long periods. It ultimately took a late try from replacement prop Ntuthuko Mchunu to secure an ugly but valuable win for the Cape side, who are also set to welcome the Springboks captain Siya Kolisi in July.

Several Bok stars endured underwhelming outings. Damian Willemse failed with a drop-goal attempt, while Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu missed a conversion when the Stormers led 8–5 before the interval. Veteran flyhalf Handré Pollard had a brief cameo but was also guilty of a misdirected conversion in the 31st minute.

Andre-Hugo Venter and Nikki Erasmus share a moment

Andre-Hugo Venter, the partner of Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus’s daughter, Nikki Erasmus, featured in the Stormers squad. After the final whistle, Nikki was spotted sharing what appeared to be a celebratory kiss with Venter as the couple marked the labour-intensive victory.

Venter, who made his Springboks debut in July 2024 against Portugal, hails from a rugby-royal family. He is the son of former Springboks flanker André Venter, who earned 66 Test caps between 1996 and 2001 and was part of South Africa’s squad that finished third at the 1999 Rugby World Cup in the United Kingdom.

Springboks star Andre-Hugo Venter, alongside the Erasmus twin sisters. Image: @nikkieerasmus

Source: Instagram

Springboks' lineage and strong family ties

Beyond rugby, André Venter is now a businessman and motivational speaker. He continues to inspire many after being diagnosed with transverse myelitis, a degenerative condition affecting the central nervous system, and now uses a wheelchair. He is also the father of Anebel Venter.

Andre-Hugo and Nikki’s relationship has grown under the watchful eyes of rugby fans. Their bond is strengthened not only by love but by deep-rooted rugby ties, with André Venter and Rassie Erasmus being long-time friends and former teammates. The couple celebrated four years together in September 2025 and spent the Christmas holidays with the Venter family.

Fans, including Rachel Kolisi, showed the pair love on social media following images from Saturday’s match, as the Stormers’ win sparked both rugby debate and warm off-field moments.

