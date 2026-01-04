Lekompo Artist Tribby WaDi BhoZza Reportedly Involved in Car Accident
- Lekompo artist Tribby WaDi BhoZza is the latest musician to be involved in a serious road accident while travelling to a scheduled performance
- Images of the artist's badly damaged vehicle have gone viral, sparking widespread concern among colleagues and followers who have flooded social media with messages of support
- The incident has reignited a sombre conversation among fans regarding what many perceive as a worrying pattern of car accidents involving Limpopo-based artists
Tribby WaDi BhoZza is reportedly recovering after a car accident occurred while the Lekompo star was on his way to an event.
Reports suggest that the 21-year-old musician was involved in a high-impact collision late Saturday night, 3 January 2026, while en route to Seshego.
MDN News reveal that Tribby, real name Tshepang Mphahlele, was travelling with his team when the accident occurred, badly damaging the front end of their vehicle.
Despite the severity of the crash, emergency services reportedly confirmed that Tribby sustained minor injuries while no one else was seriously hurt.
While others suggested that this was the star's second car crash, many fans were relieved that Tribby and all other passengers were unharmed.
Tribby hails from Lebowakgomo Zone A in Limpopo and has become one of South Africa’s most sought-after Lekompo stars. He is famous for his energetic blend of Bolo House and Lekompo, and he has worked with artists like King Monada, Shebeshxt, and Makhadzi.
His survival from this most recent crash has sparked a larger conversation online about the risks Limpopo-based artists face due to frequent late-night travel for performances.
Photos of the badly damaged have begun circulating online, leaving fans deeply alarmed.
See the pictures from Tribby's car crash below.
Limpopo stars involved in car crashes in 2025
- In July 2025, one year after losing his daughter in a horrific accident, Shebeshxt was involved in a car crash that left his Volkswagen Golf badly damaged
- Just a month later, famous musician DJ Poizen lost his life along with five others in a head-on collision in Limpopo. At the time, Poizen was travelling with his friend and fellow DJ, Chymamusique, who miraculously survived
- On 31 October, Kharishma was rushed to the hospital after being involved in a devastating car accident. It was later revealed that her driver had passed away
- Rising star Kaycherlow's accident allegedly occurred while he was on his way to a show in the early hours of Sunday, 7 December
- On New Year's Eve, Makhadzi's car crash became top news after the singer was involved in an accident while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg
Social media reacts to Tribby WaDi BhoZza's accident
Fans and the online community discussed the Lekompo star's car crash and the growing and concerning trend of Limpopo artists' accidents.
spher_95 said:
"I'm not surprised, people from Limpopo cannot drive. They drive like hooligans."
Lord_Ori_ asked:
"What is happening in the Limpopo music industry, mara? Lekompo artists are frequently involved in car accidents."
thebiggirlcheck had questions:
"What's happening in Limpopo, guys??"
mmlets joked:
"Someone is dealing traditionally with Limpopo artists."
Tumie231 asked:
"Is it exhaustion, alcohol or speed? Like I’m genuinely trying to understand, man."
Mootso3 responded:
"We’re not going to pretend like Lekompo artists are not booked and busy, and a real threat to other people’s careers. That’s exactly why they’re being dealt with behind the scenes."
1985_youngBOI speculated:
"Aowa, now it's too much and too obvious that Lekompo artists are involved in accidents because they want RAF(road accident fund)."
Makhadzi's team share update following car crash
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a health update from Makhadzi's team just days after the singer's accident.
The Limpopo star was rushed to the hospital and has received an outpouring of love and support from fans and peers alike, praying for her recovery.
