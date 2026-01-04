Leehleza recently shared details regarding a subpar hospitality rider he received during a performance in Botswana

The Amapiano star gave a humorous recount of the experience, noting that he ultimately chose to take it in stride and move forward

The revelation follows recent online scrutiny surrounding the often-extravagant backstage demands of high-profile artists

Leehleza spoke about his subpar hospitality rider in Botswana. Image: leehleza_the_entertainer

Source: Instagram

Amapiano star Leehleza recently shared a hilarious account of a hospitality rider he received at a gig in Botswana. As the internet continues to buzz with debates over the extravagant demands some artists make behind the scenes, Leehleza offered a lighthearted perspective on his experiences.

On 3 January 2026, Twitter (X) user Kgothatsoxo shared a screenshot of Leehleza's alleged WhatsApp status update, where he related the event rider topic to a personal experience.

According to the Tobetsa 3.0 hitmaker, he was booked to perform in Botswana and beforehand had seemingly given the event promoters his list of requirements for the show.

However, he paints a hilarious picture of his expectations not being met after he was handed a bottle of Gordon's London Dry Gin. Leehleza mentioned that he simply had to laugh it off and move on.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Ey, this rider topic. In Botswana, they gave me a bottle of Gordons. I just performed and left."

The conversation comes amid the ongoing conversation regarding artists' event riders, which has exposed some stars' extravagant backstage demands.

Leehleza claims he was handed a bottle of Gordon's London Dry Gin as part of his hospitality rider in Botswana. Image: leehleza_the_entertainer

Source: Instagram

An event rider is a set of contractual demands that an artist or performer requires from a venue or promoter to host a show. It is typically divided into two parts: the Technical Rider, which covers sound, lighting, and stage equipment, and the Hospitality Rider, which includes food, drinks, dressing room comfort, and travel arrangements.

While these lists are meant to ensure the artist can perform at their best, they often become news when demands seem excessive or when promoters fail to deliver.

Recently, it was alleged that singer Babalwa M refused to perform after event promoters failed to provide several bottles of champagne, which were allegedly not included in her rider.

Leehleza's case ignited a heated debate online regarding hospitality riders and his reaction throughout the situation.

Read Leehleza's post below.

Social media reacts to Leehleza's post

The jokes were flying, and the online community was in stitches at Leehleza's alleged incident in Botswana, with others claiming that the incident occurred at Pacers 2526 on 31 December 2025. Read some of their comments below.

Ndobe_Bibow joked:

"Gordon and still performed?? You are better than Babalwa."

Evidence_Shongw said:

"Lol, Momo and his girlfriend would have never performed."

basizakele laughed:

"Not one to complain, but this is so rude."

10Bvndz was unimpressed:

"Ayi, Pacers!!"

Meanwhile, others questioned the main purpose of event riders.

888nbi asked:

"I don't get why riders are a big deal if you’re getting paid in full?"

thabo_maoka was confused:

"But why is a rider so important?"

PostsbyRindzi was curious:

"What’s the purpose of a rider when your actual job there is to perform and leave?"

UnknownMgun argued:

"I don't understand why DJs/ artists get riders. I mean, they're gonna get paid, so why can't you just do their job?"

Kelvin Momo breaks silence after another no-show

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Kelvin Momo's statement after missing a major event.

The producer/ DJ's management revealed the reason behind his no-show and apologised profusely to the promoters and his fans.

Source: Briefly News