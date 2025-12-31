A comedian shared a funny video pretending to be a car salesman for a Geely vehicle

He showed off the car's luxury features, including automatic doors and fully reclining seats

South Africans loved his creative sales pitch and said he deserved to be the salesman of the year

A stand-up comedian relaxing in a Geely vehicle. Images: @vafafrica

Source: TikTok

A comedian has gone viral with his hilarious take on how a salesman would do a sales pitch for a Chinese car brand. In the video posted on 11 December 2025, the content creator pretended to be a South African car salesman showing off a Geely SUV, worth over R500k. He walked viewers through the vehicle's features with jokes and funny commentary that had people calling him the salesman of the year. The grey SUV comes with impressive features, and the comedian's creative way of presenting them made the clip even more entertaining.

In the video, he starts by introducing the car to his "sister" and explains that Geely is a Chinese brand. The door opens automatically without him pressing any buttons because the key is in his pocket. He jokes that he feels seen and appreciated. The interior is all white and looks like it was designed by an interior designer. He shows that there's no button to push to start the car; it just knows when you're ready to go. He asks why someone should be pressing you to turn you on, and says you simply put it on D for drive.

The comedian then shows the business class feature by reclining his seat all the way back until he's lying down with his legs on the front passenger seat. He jokes that luxury takes time and compares the experience to being on a plane, saying there are two exits in the front and two in the back. He pretends to be a cabin crew member and says the only turbulence you'll experience is the jealousy from your enemies. The Geely SUV also has a sunroof, a boot in the back, and all the latest modern features.

A comedian showing off the Geely vehicle. Images: @vafafrica

Source: TikTok

Mzansi loves the man's sales pitch

Social media users shared their thoughts on TikTok user @vafafrica's clip, stating:

@Tebatso Phetla wrote:

"That fully reclining seat is definitely useful, wink wink."

@Bilwe said:

"Salesman of the year 😭😭 I'm sold."

@Mr Future things commented:

"South Africans need to support this guy, this guy is funny 😁without swearing 🤬 or forcing it. I hope you become super, big bro."

@Ole.m shared:

"'The only turbulence you'll experience is the jealousy from your enemies 😭😭😂' He ate!"

@Moed added:

"Eh 👌🏾 Geely is fighting mos, and it has been in SA 🇿🇦 for years now. This is a serious comeback, true 🤞🏾."

@R3galReg wrote:

"Been driving a Geely Starray for a year, Bru. 2.0 turbo. Really enjoying the new Geely range. And you wonder why they are the Volvo owners."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

