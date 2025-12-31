9 Killed in Horrific Eastern Cape Head-On Collision Involving Taxi
- Nine people died in a terrible accident involving multiple vehicles in the Eastern Cape one day before the start of 2025
- The accident took place outside of Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, and multiple injuries were recorded as the victims were rushed to the hospital
- South Africans cautioned motorists against reckless driving during the festive season and slammed motorists who broke the rules of the road
MTHATHA, EASTERN CAPE — A multiple-vehicle collision in the Eastern Cape resulted in the deaths of nine people on 31 December 2025.
The accident took place on the R61 outside Mthatha. Nine people were killed when two bakkies and a taxi collided with each other. Circumstances leading to the accident remain unknown. Members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) were on the scene and launched an investigation into the accident.
How many people were injured?
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said that the scene was carnage when paramedics arrived. The Eastern Cape Emergency Management Services set up a triage, and some patients were rushed to hospitals and clinics in the area. Six women died in the accident.
Accidents in South Africa during the festive season
Seven people were killed in another deadly accident that took place on the N4 toll road in Mpumalanga on 27 December 2025. The accident took place between two vehicles that collided between Machadodorp and Belfast in the early morning.
The Mpumalanga government revealed that over 95 people were killed in car accidents in the province since the beginning of the festive season. The government issued almost 20,000 fines during the festive season.
South Africans fuming that taxi was involved
Netizens commenting on Facebook were livid that a taxi was involved in the accident.
Edward Faltein said:
"As I always say: to get into a taxi is as good as getting into your coffin."
Nomawethu Mtshengu asked:
"Why don't taxi owners care about people's lives? South African roads are full of the blood of innocent people, and the major cause is taxis."
Leon James Hargreaves said:
"South African roads become killing fields during the holiday season."
Saphokazi Gunkel said:
"Taxis are always in a hurry because of greed."
Mervin Maggot said:
"Taxis got the tender to wipe out their passengers."
Christmas Day accident kills 2, injures 7
In a related article, Briefly News reported that an accident that took place in Limpopo on Christmas Day killed two people and injured seven. This was after the bus overturned on the N1 outside of Louis Trichardt after colliding with a truck.
The accident happened in the early hours of the morning. The bus collided with the truck in a head-on collision. Two people, the vehicles' drivers, were killed. The victims who were injured were rushed to Siloam and Louis Trichardt Memorial Hospitals.
