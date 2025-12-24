The Mpumalanga government revealed that almost 100 people were killed on Mpumalanga roads during the festive season

The provincial government also issued almost 20,000 fines as part of its effort to keep motorists safe

A report released showed some of the causes of death and accidents on Mpumalanga roads throughout the festive season duration

MEC Jackie Macie spoke about accidents in Mpumalanga. Image: Mpumalanga DCSSL

MPUMALANGA — A report released in Mpumalanga revealed that almost 100 people died on the roads in the province since the festive season began.

According to IOL, a preliminary report showed that over 95 people died since the beginning of December. The report revealed that a loss of vehicle control, overtaking, and overturning were the top causes of the fatalities. The government also revealed that traffic officers issued almost 18,000 fines to motorists after checking 114,000 vehicles.

MEC appeals to motorists

The province's MEC for Community Safety, Jackie Macie, called on motorists to be cautious and ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy before undertaking journeys. Macie said motorists must plan their trips to accommodate additional travel because of the weather.

This is a developing story.

