South Africans reacted to news of singer Babalwa M allegedly pulling out from an event organised at Looks Lounge

The news gained widespread traction, especially since the reason left many people scratching their heads

Mzansi dragged the Bo Thatha hitmaker, while some praised her for returning the booking fee after the disagreement

Babalwa M allegedly cancels event over rider disagreement, SA unimpressed

South African Amapiano singer Babalwa M is facing some serious backlash from online users after she pulled out of an event in Soshanguve on Boxing Day, 26 December.

The organisers, Looks Lounge, shared a statement apologising to their patrons over the Yanos star's sudden cancellation, after apparently arriving more than an hour late.

Why Babalwa cancelled performance

In the press release, the venue revealed that upon arriving an hour and 30 minutes late, Babalwa made an additional rider request, despite the agreed requirements.

The Bo Thata singer was slated to perform at the Itsoseng Delicious Event, but did not continue with the show after she was not given two additional bottles of Veuve.

Looks Lounge alleged that they had already provided Babalwa and her team hospitality services, which included Hennessy VS and Hennessy VSOP, "in good faith." It is alleged that Babalwa made it clear that she would not take to the stage without these demands being met.

"Attempts were made to resolve the matter amicably, but the artist declined to proceed with the performance unless these new demands were met. As a result, the Artist's decision was to cancel the performance. With the artist's intentions of no longer willing to perform, the organisers requested a booking fee refund, which was refunded in full before the artist departed the venue."

"We sincerely apologise to our patrons and supporters who attended the event specifically to see this performance. We understand the disappointment this caused and want to assure you that Looks Lounge values transparency, professionalism, and, most importantly, the support of our guests."

"Your presence, trust, and loyalty mean everything to us. We remain committed to delivering memorable experiences and working only with partners who share the same respect for our audience," reads a part of the statement.

SA slammed Babalwa. Many people liken this incident to Kelvin Momo, who constantly releases press statements after missing a performance.

Babalwa M missed a performance like Kelvin Momo. Image: Babalwa_m, Kelvin Momo

This is what some people said:

@PianoConnectSA asked:

"Maybe she came with extra people, so the alcohol wasn't going to be enough for everyone. Are these people not on duty?"

@Tebogo_M21 said:

"Ah, Babalwa and her man, we love them, but the things they're doing ai no. Unprofessionalism at its best."

@Thatobigz responded:

"Ya, but she gave back the booking fee, so it's fine."

@Lunga_Mzimba stated:

"What about people who only went to the event to see her perform?"

@JongiNdlebe reacted:

"Is this a joke? Forfeiting a performance because of alcohol, Yho we are in the gutter as a nation."

Read the rest of the statement below:

