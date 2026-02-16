Springbok scrum-half Herschel Jantjies marked a major personal milestone with a romantic February wedding in the Cape Winelands

The World Cup winner’s journey from Varsity Shield standout to international rugby star adds deeper meaning to his celebration of love

Fellow Springboks have also been making headlines off the field, with recent weddings and engagements lighting up social media.

Springboks star Herschel Jantjies tied the knot with his partner, Kelsey Thomas, in a beautiful wedding ceremony graced by family and friends. The lovebirds celebrated their special day on 7 February 2026, just days before Valentine’s Day, in an elegant Winelands wedding in Stellenbosch.

Jantjies proposed to Kelsey Thomas on 21 July 2024 during a romantic moment shared publicly on social media. Earlier in 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alyssa-Rose, who was born in early February. In the days leading up to the wedding, Kelsey hosted a glam kitchen tea with close friends and family as part of the celebrations.

Jantjies is a South African professional rugby union player, known for his role as a scrum-half for the Springboks and the Stormers. He made his national debut in 2019 and has been part of top-level rugby for several seasons.

He gained significant attention while playing for the University of the Western Cape in the Varsity Shield competition. During the 2017 campaign, he was a standout performer, helping UWC dominate the final with a two-try display and earning Player of the Tournament honours.

Jantjies' outstanding season in 2019

Early in his career, Jantjies was nominated for the World Rugby Awards Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2019 following his outstanding start with the Springboks and the Stormers. Varsity rugby provided crucial game time and boosted his confidence, helping him secure more prominent roles in senior provincial and professional rugby.

By 2023, Jantjies had earned about 24 to 25 Test caps for the Springboks since making his debut in 2019. In those appearances, he scored around 25 Test points, including five tries. His last recorded Test appearance was in August 2023 before missing out on the Rugby World Cup squad.

Pictures shared on Instagram were a sight to behold and drew warm reactions from fans and friends online:

See more pictures below:

Other Springboks players who tied the knot recently

Vincent Tshituka married his South African partner Katlego Monare in September 2025 in a stunning wedding ceremony that lit up social media. Tshituka, who made his Test debut for South Africa against Italy after becoming a naturalised citizen, celebrated the joyous occasion with family and friends.

Meanwhile, fellow Springbok scrum-half Grant Williams reportedly announced his engagement to partner Tamryn Cupido in early 2026, hinting that wedding bells may soon follow.

Springboks star proposes to partner on beach

Briefly News also reported on another Springboks star who officially popped the question to his longtime partner at the end of 2025.

The South African rugby star and his partner have reportedly been together for over two years after celebrating their anniversary earlier in 2025.

