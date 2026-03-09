South African rugby star and Stormers winger Leolin Zas tied the knot with his partner, Sharne, in a breathtaking February wedding, capturing the hearts of fans across social media

The couple shared stunning images and clips from their special day on Instagram, drawing warm congratulations and admiration from fellow rugby players, friends, and fans

Zas continues to celebrate milestones alongside a successful rugby career, having overcome early injuries and emerging as a top try scorer in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship

South African rugby star and Stormers winger Leolin Zas married his partner, Sharne, in a beautiful ceremony on 25 February 2026, during the month of love. The couple shared stunning images of their special day on Instagram, capturing the hearts of fans and followers.

“Beyond Beautiful”: Leolin Zas Weds in Dream Wedding as Stormers Teammates and Fans Celebrate

Source: Instagram

The celebration included gorgeous photos and clips, social media, and marking the milestone. One post was captioned “Mr. & Mrs Zas,” marking the joyful start of their married life together. Fellow rugby players and friends were also seen interacting with the posts, highlighting that the event was both a personal celebration and a social one within their circle.

Zas captioned one of the images:

"He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord."

Fans flooded the comments with messages of love and congratulations:

@busidayimani:

"Congratulations, guys."

@riziarajie:

"The most beautiful bride is a literal angel. Congratulations, my loves."

@amandaparker:

"Beautiful pictures."

@layla__joshua:

"Congratulations. These pictures are stunning."

@leilafortuin:

"Absolutely stunning. Congratulations."

@robyn_marias:

"Beyond beautiful."

@leeshastrydom:

"I cannot get enough."

Zas joins a string of rugby stars celebrating love

Zas follows other rugby stars who have tied the knot recently, including Herschel Jantjies, who also married in February 2026. Vincent Tshituka married his South African partner, Katlego Monare, in September 2025 in a stunning wedding ceremony that lit up social media. Tshituka made his Test debut for South Africa against Italy after becoming a naturalised citizen, celebrating the occasion with family and friends. Meanwhile, fellow Springbok scrum-half Grant Williams reportedly announced his engagement to partner Tamryn Cupido in early 2026, hinting that wedding bells may soon follow.

Rising rugby career of Leolin Zas

Zas made his first-class debut in 2015 and broke into the Stormers senior setup in 2016, making his Super Rugby debut as a teenager. His early career was marked by serious injury setbacks, including a fractured leg that sidelined him for an extended period. He briefly moved to the Sharks before returning to Cape Town.

He really announced himself in the Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC), finishing as the top try scorer with 11 tries in the inaugural 2021–22 season. In February 2023, Zas signed a three-year contract extension with the Stormers, keeping him at the club until at least 2026.

Springboks star proposes to partner on the beach

Briefly News also reported on another Springboks star who officially popped the question to his longtime partner at the end of 2025.

The South African rugby star and his partner have reportedly been together for over two years after celebrating their anniversary earlier in 2025.

