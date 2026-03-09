Teen mountain biker seriously injured in Kylemore crash near Stellenbosch, now showing recovery progress

Family and community expressed relief and support as the pupil began breathing independently without a ventilator

Paarl Boys’ High athlete with provincial cycling experience continues school’s legacy of producing top sports talenta

Lodewyk Uys, a 17-year-old matric pupil at Hoër Jongenskool Paarl (HJS), who was seriously injured in a mountain biking accident, has now improved enough to breathe on his own without a ventilator. The accident occurred near Kylemore, close to Stellenbosch, on Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

Lodewyk Uys participated in the Cycle Lab MTB Provincial Final in 2023. Image:@deidrecloete

Source: Facebook

Speaking to Netwerk24, the family expressed relief that Lodewyk was now able to breathe independently and no longer required a ventilator. They confirmed that he was making progress towards recovery and were grateful for the support they had received.

Records from Western Cape schools' cycling events show a Lodewyk Uys listed as a competitor in youth men’s mountain bike racing, representing Paarl Boys’ High School. He also appears on an official certificate of participation from the Cycle Lab MTB Provincial Final with a finish time recorded from an event in October 2023, indicating that he has been competing in provincial-level races. Boishaai is well known for emphasising sports as part of its ethos, including cycling and other athletics.

Lodewyk Uys is a Grade 12 student at Paarl Boy's High School. Image:@hoerjongenskool

Source: Facebook

Well-wishes from the school

Ever since the news of his accident, messages of comfort and well-wishes have poured in from many schools and students.

@Brenda Van Wyk:

"Our prayers go out to you. Speedy recovery and get well soon, our son in Blue."

Lodewyk Uys suffered a serious after a mountain biking accident on Wednesday near Stellenbosch. Image:@deidrecloete

Source: Facebook

Paarl Boys’ High School produces rugby stars

The school has produced around 21 to 23 Springboks since the national team began in 1906. Famous alumni include legends such as Boy and Fanie Louw, Ryk van Schoor, Mannetjies Roux, Carel du Plessis, Corné Krige, and more recent Springboks like Frans Malherbe, former Springboks captain Salmaan Moerat, and Evan Roos. Some of its former pupils have even captained the Springboks and played leading roles in South African rugby history.

Source: Briefly News