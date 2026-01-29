Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus praised the squad’s depth at fly-half but expressed concern over one key position

Young talents like Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, together with experienced campaigners Handré Pollard and Manie Libbok, have bolstered the Springboks’ playmaking options

The second-row remains a worry, with few young players ready to fill gaps if injuries or retirements hit ahead of the 2027 World Cup

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

As the Springboks gear up for the upcoming international season, head coach Rassie Erasmus is confident in the team’s fly-half stocks, a position that once caused headaches ahead of the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus ahead of the Quilter Nations Series match at Principality Stadium, Cardiff. Picture date: Saturday, November 29, 2025. Image: Andrew Matthews

Source: Getty Images

Erasmus highlighted that the squad now boasts multiple options at No 10, including experienced World Cup winners Handré Pollard and Manie Libbok, utility back Damian Willemse, the exciting newcomer Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, and Jordan Hendrikse, who recently impressed with the Sharks. The coach reportedly said he was satisfied with the current depth, noting that the players offer flexibility depending on the gameplan the team wants to implement.

He added that having several capable flyhalves provides safety in case of injuries and allows for workload management. Erasmus referenced the recent performance of Jordan Hendrikse alongside his brother Jaden, saying the duo’s experience together could be invaluable in big matches.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Feinberg-Mngomezulu, the 2024 SA Rugby ‘Young Player of the Year,’ has taken his game to another level this season. Known for his speed, footwork, and physical presence at fly-half, he has dominated at the Test level, consistently showing why he’s considered a “once-in-a-generation” talent.

Pollard, with two Rugby World Cups, a British & Irish Lions series, and 84 Test caps to his name, has appeared in only four Tests this year, starting three. His most notable performance came against Australia at Cape Town Stadium in August 2025, where he demonstrated his trademark composure.

Handre Pollard runs with the ball during a South Africa Springboks training session held at The Lensbury on October 01, 2025, in Teddington, England. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Lock position remains a concern

While the fly-half department is in a healthy state, Erasmus acknowledged that the second-row positions remain a concern. He reportedly admitted that the age bracket and experience of locks coming through are limited, making depth a potential challenge if injuries strike or older players retire post-2027 World Cup.

The coach mentioned the Bulls’ Ruan Nortjé and Stormers’ Salmaan Moerat as the main young locks, with Bulls forward Cobus Wiese and Sharks’ Jason Jenkins also in consideration. Erasmus confirmed that former England international David Ribbans and JJ van der Mescht, both currently in France, are being monitored and could strengthen the options in the near future. He stressed that every player must understand the team’s system before being integrated.

Erasmus’s remarks suggest that while fly-half selection is a position of strength, succession planning at lock will be a priority for the Springboks as they look toward maintaining dominance on the world stage.

Rugby law changes backed by Springboks coaches

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus and his assistants have publicly defended World Rugby’s 2024 decision to clamp down on the so-called “glove” system used to protect players competing for high balls.

Source: Briefly News