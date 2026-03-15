Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is preparing to resume his duties within the African National Congress after stepping aside from key party structures in November

His spokesperson said Mchunu will soon write to the party to signal his readiness to return, maintaining that there is nothing left for him to clarify

An interim report expected on 29 May could determine his future in government, with the final decision resting with President Cyril Ramaphosa

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Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is preparing to resume his duties within the ANC. Image: Darren Stewart/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu is preparing to make a political comeback within the African National Congress after stepping aside from key party roles last year.

His spokesperson, Sithembiso Mshengu, says Mchunu will soon write to the party to signal that he is ready to resume his duties in the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC).

Mchunu stepped aside from his duties in the ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC) in November as scrutiny around the matter intensified.

Mshengu says the suspended minister has cooperated with the party’s internal processes and was given the opportunity to attend meetings of the ANC’s ad hoc committee dealing with the matter.

“We sincerely believe he has done that and even if he were to be called again, he is prepared to go and appear before the commission,” said Mshengu.

Spokesperson says Mhunu has addressed all issues

According to Mshengu, Mchunu believes he has addressed all issues raised during the process.

“There is nothing left for him to clarify,” he said,

He further added that the minister remains willing to appear again should he be required to do so.

Mshengu also pointed to an interim report expected to be released on 29 May, which could influence Mchunu’s political future.

“We believe that on the 29th of May an interim report will be released. We don’t know what it will say, but it is all in the hands of the president and that will determine his future in government,” he said.

However, he emphasised that within ANC structures, Mchunu plans to return once he believes he has fulfilled the obligations required of him during the process.

ANC denies Mchunu is being shielded

In related news, Paul Mashatile denied that Senzo Mchunu is being shielded from disciplinary action. Mchunu, the Minister of Police, was placed on special leave after he was named in allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner alleged that Mchunu and Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya worked together to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) to shield criminal cartels in the country.

Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accuses Mchunu of destroying evidence

The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi revealed that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu reportedly destroyed evidence during his testimony at the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament on 7 October 2205. Mkhwanazi testified in Parliament in Cape Town, Western Cape. Mkhwanazi alleged that during his tenure as the Minister of Water and Sanitation destroyed evidence in police cases in the province. He allegedly destroyed evidence that implicated police officers who worked as his bodyguards in wrongdoing.

Mchunu's spokesperson, Sithembiso Mshengu, says Mchunu will soon write to the party to signal that he is ready to resume his duties. Image: Lefty Shivambu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News also reported that former finance minister Trevor Manuel sharply criticised Senzo Mchunu, questioning why he remains in office amid mounting controversy surrounding the police ministry. Speaking on the African Renaissance podcast hosted by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on 3 March 2026, Manuel argued that President Cyril Ramaphosa should have already removed Mchunu from the executive.

Source: Briefly News