On Wednesday, 11 March 2026, a video of Ngizwe Mchunu at a Steers outlet in Berea, Durban, was shared on X (Twitter)

Some supported Mchunu, while others criticised his approach and warned that such actions could discourage investment in South Africa

The incident revived memories of a similar scene involving Mchunu at a Nando’s outlet in 2024

Bhinca Nation Ngizwe Mchunu sparked reactions online after a video of him closing a popular fast-food franchise was shared.

Ngizwe Mchunu and his crew previously caused a scene at a Nandos outlet in 2024.

The former Ukhozi FM host became the centre of social media discussion after a video of him shutting down a Steers outlet was shared on X (Twitter).

Ngizwe Mchunu storms Steers outlet with fired workers

On Wednesday, 11 March 2026, blogger MDN News posted a video of Ngizwe Mchunu on X. In the video, Mchunu staged a protest at a Steers franchise in Berea, Durban, earlier in the day.

Mchunu, who was accompanied by former workers who were fired for staging a protest against their employer, arrived at Steers. He then asked one of the tellers if he could speak to the manager.

A white gentleman comes out, and Ngizwe Mchunu has a brief discussion with him before announcing that he was closing the Steers outlet.

Representatives from the Labour and Civic Organisation (LACO) had also closed the outlet on Tuesday.

SA reacts to video of Ngizwe Mchunu at Steers

The post quickly gained traction and sparked a cocktail of reactions. While some supported Ngizwe Mchunu, others criticised his approach.

Here are some of the comments:

@iambongsi remarked:

“I’m a big fan of iChunu, but I’m not sure how I feel about his approach on this.”

@Gadfly342043 highlighted:

“Even justified grievances must follow lawful channels. Closing a business through pressure rather than legal process is classic self-help.”

@sirlloyd98 asked:

“He is there as who? Also, those who were fired, what was the reason that led to them being fired? Is this approach legal and also safe for the business owner? Why did these employees go to this guy instead of the proper channels, like the CCMA?”

@JerryMapatu argued:

“Then you expect people to come invest in SA with these kinds of behaviours? Any South African these days can just walk into any business and close it down. Last time was a guy who went to close a Chinese business, and it looks like it will be a normal thing to do soon.”

@Negus_777 defended:

“I think all companies filled with people of colour should be visited like this, a lot of exploitation is going on and unfair salaries in most of these companies, especially in retail.”

@Mosalagae7 said:

“English is not make sure.”

