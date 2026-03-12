Fans are discussing whether TV personality Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco is the right person to host a Mzansi Magic reality talk show

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela started the discussion after he shared his thoughts on X (Twitter) on Wednesday, 11 March 2026

Some viewers agreed with Phil Mphela, others disagreed and compared her to the previous host

Viewers weighed in on whether Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco is ideal for 'Utatakho'. Image: _laconco

Source: Instagram

Fans are debating whether renowned TV presenter Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco is the right host for a popular Mzansi Magic reality talk show.

Over the years, LaConco has appeared on our small screens on the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) and as the host of various Mzansi Magic shows.

On Wednesday, 11 March 2026, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela weighed in on LaConco hosting Utatakho. The Mzansi Magic show helps people search for their biological parents through DNA testing.

Phil Mphela said LaConco is the perfect host for Utatakho. The post was captioned:

“You know how Andile was the perfect host for ‘Khumbulekhaya’? LaConco is the perfect fit for ‘uTatakho’. There is a welcoming ease and grace she brings to the conversations she has with these families during such sensitive topics that are the premise of the show. Even when there is a language barrier, where the family speaks a different language to her, LaC's warmth and expression of respect lightens the load.”

See the post below:

Fans debate LaConco as host of Utatakho

In the comments, social media users expressed mixed reviews. While some agreed with Phil Mphela, others disagreed, saying the previous host, Nimrod Nkosi, was better. Others shared shows which were ruined when a new host took over.

Here are some of the comments:

@Zamayworld said:

“Spot on. ‘Sengkhathele’ was perfect with Lerato Mvelase. She could connect with the guest's emotions. Manaka is doing a horrible job of connecting the viewer with the guests. Lerato would dig deeper and even cry with the guest. Manje Manaka gives it a gangster kind of vibe.”

@Sunflowerreal agreed:

“She is doing so well, LaC. I love that she has that motherly instinct when the kids are overwhelmed, she takes over as a mom, not as a host ❤️”

@_iamTeezaKF shared:

“Honesty speaking, ubuti Nimrode Nkosi did an amazing job, remember he took it over from Zola, but you won't say it's as if he started with the show. With LaConco, I personally stopped watching. She is not for me.”

@thatblacklady disagreed:

“I beg to differ. In fact, I think she brings an immaturity to it that makes it uneasy to watch. I watched the first episode and never went back. She is a bit too informal and insensitive. She lacks the gravitas and sensitivity that the show and topic deserve.”

@JoburgMpumi argued:

“Not what Phumeza did on the last season of Abandoned. I’m still shaken by how cold and aloof she was.”

LaConco's guests ignore podcast invites for Timeline With LaConco

While some think that LaConco is doing a great job hosting Utatakho, her podcast has faced some hiccups.

Briefly News previously reported that Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco revealed that she has been struggling to secure guests for her podcast.

The media personality reportedly spoke about being snubbed by the people she invited, forcing her to put Timeline with LaConco on hold.

