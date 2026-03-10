On Monday, 9 March 2026, Season 5 runner-up Uyanda Hlangabezo publicly endorsed one housemate on Facebook ahead of the final week

Week eight ended with the eviction of King Wanda and The Don, leaving eight housemates in the running

Some fans agreed with Uyanda, while others predicted that Liema or other contestants might win the R2 million grand prize

Uyanda Hlangabezo backed one housemate ahead of Season 6 final day. Image: Uyanda Hlangabezo

Source: Facebook

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 runner-up Uyanda Hlangabezo has co-signed one Season 6 contestant ahead of the finale.

Week eight of Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa Edition delivered another dramatic eviction as King Wanda and The Don exited the house. Following the Sunday night live eviction show on 8 March 2026, housemates were reduced to eight.

On Monday, 9 March 2026, Big Brother Mzansi announced the three housemates who have qualified for the top 5 ahead of the final week.

BBMzansi Season 5 runner-up co-signs Season 6 housemate ahead of finale

Hours after Big Brother’s announcement, Season 5 runner-up Uyanda Hlangabezo took to his Facebook page and co-signed Trixie. This was after Trixie automatically secured a top 5 spot alongside with Thandeka after winning a wager. Uyanda gushed over Trixie and gave her the underdog tag. The post was captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Trixie is an underdog yaz 😭🔥❤️”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Uyanda backs Trixie

Social media users flooded the comments with a flurry of reactions. While some agreed with Uyanda, others disagreed and predicted the winner of the R2 million grand prize.

Here are some of the comments:

Ayabulela Aya Kula said:

“She pulled the biggest heist this season. Scammed Bafo and left him in the desert without water in the bottom 3. A true criminal 😭🤣”

Thabiso Boshielo predicted:

“Yaa but Liema will win this season, even MC Junior benefited from Liema.”

Jabulisiwe Andiswah Mthembu remarked:

“This is a game of luck, and also if it's written in the stars, no one can take that away from you. That is what I have learned about Big Brother.”

Beunique Tendai said:

“She is not an underdog. We took her lightly. She has been serving content from day one, from Ofentse, Que and Bravo B drama, Mean Girls, cooking, etc.”

Simphiwe Xhamela appealed:

“Underdog or not doesn't mean winner. QUERators don't lose focus abeg. There is a reason Que sat down 1st izolo. Whatever we did last week, we are increasing it 100%.”

Odirile Evelyn Evelyn recounted:

“Too much. I remember last year how I had to travel house to house for your votes, and when you lost, I went straight to bed and cried. Big brother will humble us hai man.”

Monalissa Van Der Damane said:

“True. I never saw her in the top 5. Well done to her.”

Mzansi reacted after Uyanda Hlangabezo backed Trixie ahead of the Season 6 finale. Image: Uyanda Hlangabezo/Facebook, lindy_trixie/Instagram

Source: UGC

Fans react to a photo of Mmeli with Thandeka's underwear

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Big Brother Mzansi fans were divided over a picture of Mmeli with his on-screen girlfriend, Thandeka's underwear.

A fan of the reality TV show dragged Mmeli on social media, while his fans defended him.

Source: Briefly News