Content creators The Don and King Wanda, who were booted out of the Big Brother Mzansi house over the weekend, open up about leaving the show

The pair trended on social media on Sunday, 8 March 2026, when they were evicted from the show

Fans of the reality TV show commented on the duo's exits from the competition

King Wanda and The Don discuss leaving 'Big Brother Mzansi'.

Source: Twitter

Popular Big Brother Mzansi reality TV stars The Don and King Wanda recently opened up about leaving the reality TV show after making it to the top 10.

King Wanda was evicted from the competition on Sunday, 8 March 2026, after transgender reality TV star Illano, who was evicted on Sunday, 1 March 2026.

Wanda's co-star, The Don, trended on social media after his Big Brother Mzansi girlfriend, Neliswa Ngada, commented on his eviction.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald confirmed The Don's exit on his X account on 9 March 2026.

Reality TV star The Don, born Sihle Shishi, shared in an interview with Sowetan on Monday, 9 March 2026, that he was not shocked by his eviction from the show.

“To be honest, I kind of expected it from Friday. Usually when I’m nominated, that’s when I feel anxious. But this weekend I was like, ‘Whatever happens, happens. I’m already in the top 10," says Shishi.

The former reality TV star also shares that the Big Brother Mzansi house was draining for him because he was living with strangers, and he was there without his family and his phone.

King Wanda, born Wanda Gumede, also reveals to the publication that he's happy to be out of the reality TV show house, and he's relieved to be seeing cars, trees, and getting fresh air outside.

"I am over the moon. I can’t wait to see my daughter tomorrow. When I walked into the house, literally the goal was top 10, and I’m so grateful that I reached my goal," adds Wanda.

Gumede denies being an instigator and says he's just an honest person, and sometimes it upsets people.

McDonald also announced King Wanda's exit on his X account on 9 March 2026 after he was evicted from the show.

South Africans respond to the duo's exits

@_officialMoss said:

"Finally, I don’t want us to fight about your fave Don. He lost the R2 million when he got involved in that Didi/Que/Neliswa triangulation… Also, I think his relationship with Neliswa was his downfall, to be honest. He must thank Ashay for saving him the other week by the way."

@Philip48213980 replied:

"This is how it feels when people you love are being evicted, sad, right? The past 3 weeks we've been through the most as #cue nation, and now forward we're about to get happy."

@BabalwaMzingaye commented:

"As much as he can be irritating, I will miss him, man, and good luck to his music career."

King Wanda and The Don are thrilled to have left the 'Big Brother Mzansi' show.

Source: Twitter

