On Monday, 9 March 2026, Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 announced its first two Top 5 finalists as the show moves closer to the finale week

This was after Big Brother introduced a wager challenge where two housemates could automatically secure a spot in the Top 5

Fans flooded the comments section, with several encouraging viewers to support the female contestants

Thandeka and Trixie secured 'Big Brother Mzansi' Season 6 top 5 finalist spots.

Source: Instagram

Big Brother Mzansi has announced the first two top five Season 6 finalists.

Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 is heating up with fans counting down to the final eviction week.

Week eight of Big Brother Mzansi Bazozwa Edition delivered another dramatic eviction as King Wanda and The Don exited the house. Following the Sunday night live eviction show on 8 March 2026, the number of remaining housemates was reduced to eight.

Big Brother Mzansi announces first two Top 5 finalists

On Monday, 9 March 2026, Big Brother introduced a wager challenge that would ensure that two contestants would automatically secure a place in the Top 5. The housemates were challenged to remain in ice water for as long as possible.

Fan-favourite Thandeka came out tops. Joining her is Trixie, who has been keeping viewers on the edge of their seats with her relationship with Bravo B.

Big Brother Mzansi announced on its Facebook account that Trixie and Thandeka had won the golden tickets to the top five. The post was captioned:

“Presenting your first two finalists! 🎉 Congratulations to Thandeka and Trixie for powering through the endurance challenge and winning the golden ticket to the finale. The objective of the challenge was to remain in the ice water for as long as possible. While the other housemates gave up one by one, their resilience in the freezing conditions secured them a place in the final. #BBMzansiS6 #Bazozwa”

See the post below:

SA reacts as Trixie and Thandeka secure top 5 spots

In the comments, social media users weighed in on the announcement.

Here are some of the comments:

Aphiwe Ndlela said:

“Thandeka will be sitting down next Sunday during the eviction show, for the first time 🤌♥️😂”

Maserole Phillipine remarked:

“Next time when biggie says ‘Freeze,' they'll definitely know how to freeze 😂😂”

Katlego Kayden Makopa gushed:

“I know Thalians were gonna take her to the final, yes, but today Thandeka made me 🥲 proud. I never thought in my wildest dream that Thandeka would hold on to ice cold ❄️ water for that long🤣Proud is an understatement 🤞❤️”

Leroy Mabutho said:

“I think Ashay was robbed, because he ate something that had Castor oil, which disturbed him. He had to quickly rush to the toilet.”

Nomsa Mbatha advised:

“Don't vote for the Men in ships guys, they WILL Guluva the ladies, I'm repeating, rather vote for the Girls to be in the top 5.”

Fans reacted after 'Big Brother Mzansi' Season Top 5 spots.

Source: Instagram

Who is up for eviction this week?

Meanwhile, Briefly News has established that a housemate that Ilano predicted would walk away with the R2 million grand prize, Didi, Bravo B, Ashay and Mmeli are up for eviction.

Big Brother Mzansi broadcasts live for 24 hours a day on DStv channel 198, and Sunday live eviction episodes air concurrently on Mzansi Magic and Mzansi Wethu starting at 6 p.m.

