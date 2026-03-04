Hair and makeup stylist Ilano, real name Langalihle Gumede, had social media buzzing this week when she shared her Big Brother Mzansi winner predictions

The popular content creator was the latest housemate to leave the reality TV show this past weekend

Fans of the show commented on her departure and predictions on social media this week

Content creator and reality TV star Langalihle Gumede, known as Ilano, recently shared her predictions for the Big Brother Mzansi season 6 winner on social media.

The reality TV star, Ilano, trended on social media on Sunday, 1 March 2026, when she was evicted from the Big Brother Mzansi TV show.

Gumede made history when she entered the show as the first trans TV star on the Mzansi Magic series.

Entertainment commentator Mlu shared on his X account on Tuesday, 3 March 2026, that the reality TV star predicted the winner of the show this year.

"Ilano, evicted from #bbmzansi on Sunday, predicts the 2 million price will go either to Thandeka or Que," he captioned the post.

Big Brother Mzansi fans react to Ilano's prediction

@AGeminiOf96 responded:

"I remember her saying, 'Thandeka will be evicted on the 8th or 9th week. She’ll never win' she said."

@Benedic64757159 replied:

"I love how they’re underestimating Liema."

@Dl32941Dlamini wrote:

"Good for her, then she must make sure she votes for them to win."

@Xoli44000687 reacted:

"Que? No Liema or Bravo? She must be dreaming."

@LimitedGift_ said:

"As it should, the only deserving newbies."

@DitebogoMonica replied:

"None of the evicted housemates rate Lisende; she contributes nothing to that house, and they see it too. #BBMzansiS6."

@TshidyMaps responded:

"Advocates, they won't see us coming! They don't see us, that's what I like."

@SkosanaTok69289 wrote:

"She never mentions any of those people she said, Bravo or Liema. Why are you lying unprovoked mara?"

@kashenge72710 reacted:

"You are lying, she said, Bravo B. Wu shame."

@ghettostar_22 commented:

"Everyone who left doesn't see Lisende as the winner, which shows that shes just delulu. There's nothing else."

@odedanilo said:

"Ilano says she and Thandeka made peace, and she actually loved her. Even goes on to call her smart, oh, I love this."

@Paballo_maseko_ wrote:

"Y'all said Que is fake, but he’s the only one crying over Ilano, and the people who get their makeup done by her aren’t."

@sheslovableMaya responded:

"Not Ilano confirming that Didi is always playing the victim and crying card."

@adnayah_m said:

"Neliswa, Ilano, and Koki were the real the fashion killers of this season. I would always look forward to what they'd be wearing every Sunday and Saturday."

