Fan-favourite Sibongile & The Dlaminis actress Zamuntu Khoza has landed a social media influencer role on House of Zwide

Khoza confirmed her latest role on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, on her social media account

ETV previously confirmed the cancellation of the fashion telenovela after 5 seasons

Former Adulting and Sibongile & The Dlaminis actress Zamuntu Khoza has landed a role on eTV's fashion telenovela House of Zwide.

Khoza joined the cancelled eTV show on Wednesday, 4 March 2026, as a social media influencer, Zikhona.

The fan-favourite actress previously starred on Mzansi Wethu's canned TV show Sibongile & The Dlaminis as Velephi.

The eTV telenovela introduced Khoza's character on its Instagram account on Wednesday, 4 March 2026.

House of Zwide fans react to TV show ending

@Muvhali_ME said:

"It’s boring anyway, but I worry more about crew and production members who are likely to lose their source of income for a very long time."

@Llekamania_ wrote:

"Putting it on at the same time as Skeem Saam was the last kick of a dying horse."

@Lorah_Thobs responded:

"It's been a month since the new time slot changes, and honestly, you can't compete with Skeem Saam. People love Skeem Saam."

@mamokho_tsebo replied:

"Almost every soapie is coming to an end, but not generations yhu hai."

@BecauseItRyhms said:

"If Scandal couldn't survive Skeem Saam's timeslot, how could they? Scandal's storyline moving from Newtown to small Jozi caused a ripple effect."

@_skambora reacted:

"The last time I tuned in to eTV was when they used to broadcast UEFA Champions League...I was so little."

@tinasheugene commented:

"Even if it’s cancelled… we can’t lie, it was one of the best-looking shows ...the picture quality, the fashion, the styling… top tier.. let’s be honest, 5 seasons they really tried. There were strong storylines...emotional moments ...whether you loved it or not, it made its mark."

@EMILY_Ncaphe replied:

"They shouldn’t have changed the time slot to 7:30 pm; we can’t skip Skeem Saam for it."

@Itu21999236 reacted:

"I think ETV is killing these shows deliberately by changing their timeslots willy nilly!"

@Bru_Kayte said:

"Yaphela, the day the secret about Ona was revealed. They should watch the Blacklist, see how the secret keeps viewers till the end. Reddington never admitted being the father."

@TumiiiOfficial wrote:

"Scandal canned, Smoke & Mirrors canned, House of Zwide canned. Also noticed they are bringing back old content on the 22h30 timeslot, Broken Vows is coming next week.

@chestermayifo said:

"Rhythm City was cancelled for this show."

Sibongile & The Dlaminis closed the curtains 2 seasons later

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that the once most-watched telenovela, Sibongile & The Dlaminis, ended on Wednesday, 23 July 2025.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald confirmed the close of the curtains after two successful seasons on social media.

PR Specialist at Mzansi Magic, Irvin Pooe, confirmed with Briefly News that the telenovela was actually coming to an end.

