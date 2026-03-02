Fatal Seduction star Nat Ramabulana had social media buzzing on Monday, 2 March 2026, when he joined Skeem Saam

Ramabulana is famously known for his villainous character as Tenda on SABC2's canned soapie Muvhango

Skeem Saam fans commented on Ramabulana's latest role on the SABC1's soapie

Former Muvhango actor Nat Ramabulana has secured the role of Tshivase on SABC1's award-winning soapie Skeem Saam.

Ramabulana is the latest star to join the show following The River actor Lunga Mofokeng, who plays an educator Mr Q.

The former Muvhango star will star opposite rising star Austin Mothapo, who reprised his role as Noah Matloga on the soapie.

The educational soapie confirmed Ramabulana's latest character on its X account on Monday, 2 March 2026.

"Meet Tshivhase. Portrayed by Nat Ramabulana, he enters the story as Buli’s husband, and from the moment he steps into the picture, you can feel the shift. Every marriage has a story…but this one? The real question is, what does he really want? Trust us, you’ll want a front row seat," writes the show.

Skeem Saam fans react to Ramabulana's latest role

@DakaloNdou said:

"Dzi do vhuyesa, Buli's attitude and Mr Tshivhase. It's gonna be fire with their divorce settlement in process. We welcome Mr Tshivhase to the SkeemSaam family."

@IamKeotshepile commented:

"You guys should have said Buli (Pretty's client) because it took me a good minute to figure out who Buli is, and it seems I'm not the only one."

@DikgangDk responded;

"At least, bring two more Vendas and Tsonga that soapie must reflect Limpopo."

@RazorRee2 said:

"Aketsebe go diega eng nou ka Skeem Saam but mthako azanka aba motho wao loka."

@mandhichi wrote:

"I hope he will speak Tshivenda."

@maboss_15tt replied:

"Is this the dude from Rhythm City? I think he was playing the role of a doctor (Tshidi's boyfriend)?"

@Kagiso_Bw asked:

"Who's Buli now?"

@m_kobene reacted:

"Keep adding and adding, but no excitement impact whatsoever."

@Jade__Banda asked:

"Who is Buli?? Aowa, you skipped 2 episodes, and jiki jiki has 10 new characters."

@boetibuti replied:

"I haven't watched Skeem Saam in two days (Saturday and Sunday). Who is Buli?"

@MabulaMancha asked:

"Who is Buli now?"

@nahume_m said:

"A good actor, this one. He has range. Speaks different languages so well. He deserves to be on Skeem Saam."

@Papie_papi9 responded:

"Nat Ramabulana, VhoMsanda, my favorite Venda actor for days, this guy."

@OslinaM reacted:

"Oh yes, I love this for him and looking forward to seeing how this storyline unfolds."

@MotleKaBotle said:

"It's about to get messy. Nat has never had a bad character."

Nat Ramabulana and his wife celebrate their 13th wedding anniversary

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that The Mabaso Family Reunion star Nat Ramabulana and his loving wife hit a relationship milestone.

Nat Ramabulana gushed over his significant other in a touching Instagram post, highlighting their undying love for one another.

Social media users gushed over the Muvhango star's wife and their relationship, congratulating them on their anniversary.

