Rising star Austin Mothapo made waves on social media over the weekend when he returned to Skeem Saam

Mothapo previously took a break from the show when his teen character, Noah Matloga, landed in prison

Viewers of the soapie celebrated Mothapo's comeback and wondered if his on-screen mother, Pebetsi Matlaila, would also return as Mokgadi

'Skeem Saam' fans react to Noah Matloga's return without Mokgadi.

Skeem Saam fans are thrilled to see the return of actor Austin Mothapo, who portrays the troubled teenager Noah Matloga on the soapie. Viewers of the show enquired about Mothapo's on-screen mother, Pebetsi Matlaila, who played the role of Mokgadi.

Matlaila recently made headlines when she landed a role on Mzansi Magic's popular gospel telenovela Genesis.

Mothapo returns to the soapie to star opposite former The River actor Lunga Mofokeng, who recently joined Skeem Saam to play the character of Mr Q.

The soapie confirmed the actor's return on its X account on Friday, 27 February 2026.

"Bathong, he's back...and he didn't send a warning!", said the show.

Skeem Saam fans react to Noah's comeback

@Ambani32230163 wrote:

"I said, bring back Mangaliso for Lizzy."

@Shaun52746748 said:

"Kuyafana, (it's the same), his story will disappear soon, ninjalo phela nina, (you are like that). Kumanje (now), can you explain what happened to Rachel Kunutu's storyline?"

@Mathobelasbongs replied:

"Meikie u tlo kwata gore, (will be very upset), and John will blame Leeto once again."

@DakaloNdou said:

"Bra Sikes' son is back. He did warn his stepfather, Leeto, that he would be coming out."

@BMKekana wrote:

"Yo, this family is obsessed with the Maputla’s ba nyaka eng," (what do they want?)

@___Blessings___ replied::

"John will blame Leeto again."

@moroaswi19316 responded:

"Bring back the mother and grandmother."

@RamatsobaneM replied:

"Is Mary Matlou also coming back?"

@MakhaZanele commented"

"Ya la e fothumatsa pitsa jaanong," (Things are getting heated now).

@NapyadiSwafo said:

"John will blame Leeto again."

@Ghost_T22 reacted:

"Bring back Mokgadi, please."

@IamKeotshepile said:

"This was a splendid surprise, Papa Leeto better brace himself."

@Nomi1067696 wrote:

"Are Mary and Mokgadi also coming back?"

@KingMammello replied:

"You better bring Mokgadi and her mom back. It's high time Leeto and his family gave us drama. It seems he's a supporting character, just idling around."

@mrsnare_j responded:

"Bathong, Turf e rata ke mapantiti," (Criminals love Turf).

@mphomab reacted:

"O tlile ka sebele, ga a romela ngwana," (He came in person, he didn't send his son)

@Eve13419533 said:

"I think it is time for Mokgadi to come back now."

@Kagiso_Bw wrote:

"Just make him a revamped human being, please, we are tired of making him a gangster."

'Skeem Saam' fans comment on Noah Matloga's return.

