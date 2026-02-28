The video that once caused a stir online has resurfaced, and Mzansi can't help but get mad all over again

In the video, Somizi Mhlongo and Mtch Mazibuko got cosy over a glass of champagne, leading people to wonder what their relationship status was

Reacting to the video, some netizens questioned the two's age gaps, looking at Somizi's history of dating younger men

Online uproar ensued after Somizi Mhlongo and Mich Mazibuko's cosy video resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

The two media personalities were rumoured to be dating following the viral clip, with many fans expressing disappointment over this.

Somizi and Mich go viral

The video that once caused heart palpitations has resurfaced. Flamboyant media personality Somizi Mhlongo was seen hanging out with Big Brother Mzansi alum Mich Mazibuko, and they exchanged laughs over glasses of champagne.

In the clip, they seemingly locked lips, but that was hard to tell, looking at how much they hid that from the world to see.

Som Som has a history of dating younger men, so this came as no surprise to many people. The video by @jogijoga2 was captioned, "Thandeka haters all have one thing in common."

They referenced the current season of Big Brother Mzansi, where fans have already picked out their faves. Somizi also gained attention when he showed affection to Springboks Captain Siya Kolisi.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users weighed in on the video, with many expressing shock over the resurfaced video.

@Makhabasee asked:

"When was this? Was this after Mich's season?"

@Jayu80181979936 stated:

"They are all trying to change their gender."

@holariod was shocked:

"TF........WHATS MY MAN— @somizi, leave my man alone hiaboooo."

Mbuyisele

@gee_mbuyisele said:

"Yho that’s all in my brain, I thought Mich is straight."

@ChigweOf said:

"I never knew Mich was with this guy."

@DedezHotBody asked:

"Why did Mich look like it hurt?"

@Notmediocre09 exclaimed:

"One thing they have in common is: They are all Liema's friends!"

@un14311 asked:

"Why is this the first time I'm seeing this video?"

All about Somizi's dating history

Somizi has a very interesting love life and dating history. His highly publicised marriage to Mohale Motaung drew mixed reactions from the online community. He was also accused of dating friend Vusi Nova due to their cosy videos.

He also sparked dating rumours with actor Pholoso Mohlala, who was rumoured to have left his baby mama for Somizi. However, according to Sunday World, that ended in tears.

Priddy Ugly trolls Somizi and Mohale

In a previous report from Briefly News, Priddy Ugly and Bontle Modiselle were guests on the L-Tido Podcast to discuss various topics, including their marriage and relationship.

In a teaser shared by the rapper on his X (Twitter) account, rapper Priddy Ugly took a shot at Mohale Motaung and Somizi Mhlongo's union. Priddy Ugly highlighted that he and Bontle Modiselle got married on the same day as Somizi Mhlongo and Mohale Motaung; however, they are still standing.

