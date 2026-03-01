South Africans Request DJ Karri to Assist Eva Modika Return to Mzansi
- South Africans on social media asked DJ Karri to help Limpopo-born influencer Eva Modika come back to Mzansi
- Karri previously assisted Biri Marung hitmaker Tebogo Mashego with a flight to South Africa when he was stuck in Nigeria
- Modika's fans commented on her social media post, where she revealed that she's unable to return to Mzansi
Social media users asked DJ Karri to help Eva Modika, who revealed on her Instagram account over the weekend that she's stuck in Dubai.
This comes after DJ Karri assisted Biri Marung hitmaker Tebogo Mashego with a plane ticket from Nigeria to South Africa.
Modika previously left social media talking when she commented on Clement Maosa's desert episode on Skeem Saam.
Social media user @Lord Ori appealed to DJ Karri on his X account on Sunday, 1 March 2026, to assist the socialite to return to Mzansi.
The socialite made headlines on Saturday, 28 February 2026, when she shared that she is stranded in Dubai and appealed to President Cyril Ramaphosa and DIRCO for help in returning home.
Social media users react to Modika's post
Waltz42747233 replied:
"Oh, this is sad. They must fetch our sisters, irrespective of what she was doing; she is still our sister."
@Lord_Ori_ reacted:
"If he assisted G Power Mashego, he can also help this one. I believe in Mfo ka Karri."
@Amanhastotry wrote:
"She must continue djing until the airspace opens up, engenzani u (what is he supposed to do) Ramaphosa?"
@blcklip_ said:
"Bombs and missiles are hitting even Doha Karrie wamo dimu olo dirang."
@LRamsyy reacted:
"These influencers are funny. Motho will be posting up every day in designer clothes, bags, shoes, etc., worth 100s of thousands, but can’t get a +-R20k plane ticket? Safety for yena (her) shame."
@TumiMashabela responded:
"Ori, you are wrong to tag DJ Karri maan aowa. She can stay there and continue making more money."
@SiyaMagwaza wrote:
"Yoooooo Ayi, South African women will amaze you. So, I think her things didn’t go according to her plans."
@Annihilator_rsa said:
"It's not easy to evacuate South Africans from Dubai now that it's been bombed and flights have been suspended. I think Ramaphosa should have warned South Africans in Dubai way before Iran’s strike or when other countries were warning their citizens to return."
@Olivia_LaGrange commented:
"The fact that this story has actually made a news outlet is disturbing... But hey."
@ThembisileQ21 responded:
"She still needs help kodwa (but), and thanks for raising awareness khaladzi."
@Notthemindguru replied:
"Where are the private jets kante? The airspace is closed; she must sit down."
Biri Marung hitmaker Tebogo Mashego apologises to DJ Karri
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular Amapiano star Tebogo Mashego surprised Mzansi when he apologised to DJ Maphorisa and DJ Karri.
A video of Mashego addressing the legendary music producers trended on social media recently.
South Africans took to social media on Wednesday, 15 October 2025, to comment on the musician's video.
