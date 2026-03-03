Popular My Brother's Keeper actress Vuyiseka Cawe has reprised her role on SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam

Cawe, who previously starred on Imbewu: The Seed , confirmed her return on social media this week

Skeem Saam fans commented on Cawe's return to the SABC1 soapie as Lehasa's ex-girlfriend

Social media influencer and actress Vuyiseka Cawe, who previously starred on eTV's canned telenovela Imbewu: The Seed, has returned to SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam.

Cawe has reprised her role as Lehasa Maphosa's ex-girlfriend and Nat Ramabulana's on-screen wife on the educational soapie.

The talented actress stars opposite fan-favourite actor Austin Mothapo, who returned to the show as Noah Matloga this season.

The actress confirmed her return on her Instagram account on Monday, 2 March 2026.

"Peto zam….I’m back on your screens, let’s meet tonight at 19h30 on @skeemsaam13," said the star.

Skeem Saam fans react to Cawe's role

Nqabakazi_c said:

"Apho sikufuna khona!🔥🔥🔥," (This is where we want you).

His.Name.Fally responded:

"Owhhh, Peto, I missed you sana❤️❤️❤️🤭."

Tayanda_tumi_ wrote:

"I am proud of you ke sisi🥹❤️."

emprez_oli reacted:

"Yas boo🙌🏾. Hay sanalam, (hey my love). You were made for this..undenza ndifunuyobhatala itv licence😝😂," (You are motivating me to pay my TV licence.)

Mrslitelu said:

"Yessssss🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌."

Cikylicks responded:

"Oh, sana, welcome back, beautiful 👏👏❤️😍❤️😍."

ladyb_babalwaapril said:

"😍🔥🔥Mntase 😍 look who is back 🎶singing ❤️."

@___Blessings___ replied:

"There’s more to Buli’s story we yet to find out."

@Joy14805816 said:

"Buli and the husband. Yal casted very well."

Bongirakabe responded:

"Already enjoying u Buli 😍❤️."

@HumbulaneM99997 reacted:

"Both Buli and her husband are dramatic."

@Shagun_Maine replied:

"Buli doesn't want a divorce?#SkeemSaam."

@_PruGee commented:

"Buli sounds like she got married to get a divorce, so she can level up."

@HumbulaneM99997 said:

"Buli is giving gold digger vibes #SkeemSaam."

@waraidzo reacted:

"Buli is Lehasa's ex. #SkeemSaam."

@MsCougar21 responded:

"Why does this Buli sound like Pretty’s wedding planner?"

@WhyUfikelate wrote:

"Trouble is back in Lehasa’s life. Buli returns, carrying old memories and big secrets. Pretty is in the dark, and Lehasa is panicking. Threats won’t fix this. Will the truth finally be exposed?"

DakaloNdou reacted:

"Dzi do vhuyesa, Buli's attitude and Mr. Tshivhase, it's gonna be fire with their divorce settlement in process."

@NtondokaLu wrote:

"Mhhh, I sensed that Buli is in trouble. But we shall wait to see."

@Sthacks1 said:

"Skeem Saam ke movie straight. I'm getting popcorn for this one."

