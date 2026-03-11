SA praises Sannah Mchunu's donation to the Thembalethu Primary School boy

Award-winning actress Sannah Mchunu had social media buzzing this week when she donated money to the Thembalethu Primary School grade 1 learner

Mchunu, who stars on Generations: The Legacy, was praised on social media for her contribution

Fans of the actress and TV personality commented on her social media post on Wednesday, 11 March 2026

'Gomora's Sannah Mchunu contributes to the Thembalethu Primary School pupil. Images: Gen_Legacy and Sannah_Mcunu

Source: Twitter

Generations: The Legacy actress and TV personality Sannah Mchunu impressed South Africans this week when she donated money to a Thembalethu Primary School boy who was trending on social media after an incident at his school.

Mchunu, who previously mocked singer Simphiwe Dana for accusing Nomzamo Mbatha of stealing her hairstyle, sent money to the boy's parents.

The former Gomora star recently trended online when she scored a role on SABC1's soapie Generations: The Legacy.

On Wednesday, 11 March 2026, social media user @Joy_Zelda posted a screenshot on X that showed the award-winning actress contributed R1000 towards the boy after the incident trended.

According to media reports, the primary school teacher at Thembalethu Primary School in George has been suspended by the Western Cape education department pending an investigation after she allegedly mocked her grade 1 learner for not being able to afford a pie during a school fundraising initiative.

A video of the educator picking on the learner and telling his classmates not to share their pies with him trended on social media on Wednesday, 11 March 2026.

South Africans praise Mchunu

@elonjohnson1639 said:

"At least she just redeemed the Mchunu surname to its rightful place after what Senzo has done to that surname."

@Aquafinalou reacted:

"One thing about her she contributes all the time."

Teebaby wrote:

"One thing about you. You will go all out, you will show up, you will support! Makwande apho uthatha khona ubabalo lukathixo likulandele 👏🙌❤️."

Theofficiallihlem said:

"I’ve never loved a person like you on and off screen, ohh mam’Sannah, you are the true resemblance of what Ubuntu truly is, may the lord bless ungashodelwa yilutho❤️🥺."

TheBreezyhun wrote:

"Yes, I know that's right mah.😍 Syamubongel ungane❤️❤️❤️🙌."

@mthobisimbokaz responded:

"God bless her."

CoachOtholi said:

"❤️❤️May, the good God keep on blessing you, mommy 😍😍😍😍😍."

Bjonxamxsa replied:

"She must never be allowed in any classroom elagqwirha ..Dankie Mzozozo🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌."

Nelisiwe_Mandlazi responded:

"That’s why I love you so much, you are too kind and caring. God bless you, mtase 🔥❤️."

@OkajavuYola said:

"She is the best lo mama."

@LifebeLifing_SA wrote:

"While laba abanye just mize (just keep quiet), but when it comes to defending criminal foreigners, number 1."

@bongz649 reacted:

"God bless her."

@NguDoniBYO replied:

"Siyabonga Mamzo."

Former 'Gomora' actress Sannah Mchunu donates money to the Thembalethu Primary School learner. Image: JabuMcdonald

Source: Getty Images

