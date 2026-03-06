Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has called for the removal of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, saying there is “no reason” for him to remain in the executive

Speaking on the African Renaissance podcast with Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Manuel questioned why President Cyril Ramaphosa has not taken action despite mounting concerns

He said keeping Mchunu in the position reflects a failure to take decisive decisions within government

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has called for the removal of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu.

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG — Former finance minister Trevor Manuel has sharply criticised Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, questioning why he remains in office amid mounting controversy surrounding the police ministry.

Speaking on the African Renaissance podcast hosted by Mbuyiseni Ndlozi on 3 March 2026, Manuel argued that President Cyril Ramaphosa should have already removed Mchunu from the executive.

Manuel slams decision not to take action on Mchunu

Manuel said the continued presence of Mchunu in Cabinet reflects a troubling reluctance to take decisive action despite ongoing concerns raised in the media.

“The retention of Senzo Mchunu in the position of Minister of Police, given what has come up at Madlanga day after day, speaks to a failure to take decisions,” Manuel said during the interview.

He also criticised the broader culture of government privilege, including the widespread use of blue-light convoys by ministers and senior officials. With this, Manuel called Ramaphsa visionless, lambasting his failure to make decisions.

“The idea that we can have all these ministers, deputy ministers and directors-general driving around with blue lights is unacceptable,” Manuel said.

‘He must go’

Manuel argued that if Mchunu had crossed the line between political leadership and administrative control, it would undermine the principles outlined in Chapter 13 of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA), which governs the relationship between political leaders and the public service.

“I understand that interface and Cyril understands it, he was deputy chair of the National Development Plan,” Manuel said.

“If Senzo stepped across the line and decided on the political task team, he was tearing down that interface. Why is he still being paid? He must go.”

Manuel emphasised that ministers are political appointees and do not enjoy the same employment protections as ordinary public servants.

“There is no legislative protection as though he is an employee. He is part of the executive. He must go,” he said.

He added that the situation had also affected the functioning of the ministry, saying that if Firoz Cachalia is the replacement, Ramaphosa must empower him.

“He can’t even appoint a chief of staff or a secretary because he must take those who worked for Mchunu,” Manuel claimed.

Broader government failures

The former minister extended his criticism beyond Mchunu, questioning why other underperforming ministers continue to hold office despite repeated failures.

“All of these other ministers were there who failed day after day. Why are they still there?” Manuel asked.

“Is this country so bereft of the necessary skills? I don’t believe it.”

Concerns over policing and BEE

Manuel also weighed in on broader problems within the South African Police Service, referencing scandals linked to the Tembisa policing saga, including the assassination of whistleblower Babita Deokaran.

While discussing systemic issues, Manuel said policy frameworks such as Black Economic Empowerment should not necessarily be abandoned but should be reassessed.

“I’m not saying BEE should be abandoned, but we should put our heads together and retool this thing,” he said.

Manuel’s remarks add to the growing public debate over accountability within the executive and the ongoing challenges facing policing and governance in South Africa.

