On Thursday, 12 March 2026, Musa Khawula posted a poll on X (Twitter) asking people to vote for their favourite celebrity house husband

The poll featured several well-known South African male celebrities who are married to famous women

Some social media users suggested other celebrities who should have been included, while others argued that none of the men on the list is a house husband

Hebanna! Musa Khawula ruffled feathers after he shared a list of celebrity house husbands.

In his signature style, the controversial celebrity gossip monger took to his official X (Twitter) account on Thursday, 12 March 2026 and took a swipe at several celebrities.

Musa Khawula posted a poll of celebrities he termed house husbands and asked South Africans to vote for their favourite. The post was captioned:

“Choose your favourite house-husband. Take a poll below to cast your vote.”

Priddy Ugly, Khuli Chana and others named in ‘house husband’ poll

The poll consisted of rapper Priddy Ugly, who is married to Bontle Moideselle, as the number one choice. The second choice was former TKZ member Kabelo Mabale, who is now a pastor and married to Gail Mabalane, who was recently cast in a show that replaced Muvhango on SABC2.

Sihle Dambuza, who is married to City Makhoti, was on the poll at number three. City Makhoti previously shared that she is the breadwinner in their marriage, while Sihle Dambuza also set the record straight on what exactly he does for a living.

Lastly, Khuli Chana, who is married to DJ Lamiez Holworthy, was placed fourth. Musa Khawula has previously made serious claims against Lamiez Holworthy and continues to do so.

See the poll below:

SA reacts to Musa Khawula's list of house husbands

The post quickly gained traction online and sparked a flurry of reactions. Several South Africans suggested other celebrities who should have made the list, while others voted for their favourite house husband. Some argued that none of the people on the list could be called house husbands.

Here are some of the comments:

@ximixoni said:

“Priddy Ugly at the top like he paid for that placement 😂💀 My vote stays with Kabelo tho, that man looks like he’d remember anniversaries AND do the dishes.”

@Ngimuhlez argued:

“None of these men are house husbands, though.”

@Lastking_Dk slammed:

“Gossip girl, you are also fishing for numbers ahead of payday?”

@ziphozakhewonci asked:

“What's this information gonna help us with?”

@Avanzaaaaau said:

“Sihle, because the wife confirmed ✋”

@putseza questioned:

“And people are voting? 😭”

Bontle Modiselle reveals one thing she and Priddy Ugly have never done

In other news, Briefly News previously reported that a snippet of Bontle Modiselle discussing her relationship with Priddy Ugly during a Podcast and Chill episode, which originally aired in 2021, was reshared online.

In the clip, which was reshared on Tuesday, 23 December 2025, Bontle Modiselle shared one thing that she and Priddy Ugly have never done in their history as a couple.

Several social media users questioned whether Bontle Modiselle's claim was realistic or healthy, while others said it was possible with good communication.

