A snippet of Bontle Modiselle discussing her relationship with Priddy Ugly during a Podcast and Chill episode aired in 2021 was reshared online

In the clip, which was reshared on Tuesday, 23 December 2025, Bontle Modiselle shared one thing that she and Priddy Ugly have never done as a couple

Several social media users questioned whether Bontle Modiselle's claim was realistic or healthy, while others said it was possible with good communication

An old video of Bontle Modiselle talking about one thing that she and her husband, Priddy Ugly, have never done as a couple resurfaced and sparked disbelief.

Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly are one of the power couples in South Africa’s entertainment industry. The two have been together since they started dating in 2009, and recently they welcomed a new addition to their family. Bontle shared a tip on why they’ve probably stayed together for so long.

Bontle Modiselle says she and Priddy Ugly have never fought

On Tuesday, 23 December 2025, social media user @busiwe_bubu shared a snippet of Bontle Modiselle claiming that she and Priddy Ugly had never fought in their relationship. The post was captioned:

“Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly reveal they’ve been together for 16 years without a single fight.”

In the snippet, from the Podcast and Chill episode that premiered on 21 January 2021, Bontle Modiselle told host MacG that she and Priddy Ugly had never fought. She clarified that, even though they had disagreements, they never raised their voices at each other or walked out during a heated moment.

“We started dating in 2009, so that's like 11 years now. We don't fight. I've never fought with him. We disagree, but we don't fight. He has never raised his voice. I've never raised my voice. We've never walked out on each other. No one slammed the door. We've never had a dramatic moment like we really never have,” Bontle Modiselle said.

Bontle said the only time that Priddy Ugly hangs out with his friends is so that he can blow off some steam, not because they fought.

“No, I mean if he needs to go out and do his thing with his homies, yeah go out, but it's not because we fought and he needs to let out some steam,” Bontle Modiselle added.

In the video, Bontle Modiselle also addressed a previous clip in which she explained why cheating was not a deal breaker for her.

SA reacts to Bontle Modiselle's bold claim about her relationship

Social media users flooded the comments with reactions that ranged from disbelief to support for Bontle Modiselle and Priddy Ugly. Some pointed out that the video was from four years ago, and probably things have changed.

Here are some of the comments:

@askarimahlaka shared:

“Communication is vital in a relationship. Eg: You can't just wake up one morning and decide to buy an expensive bottle of whiskey while we're going through financial issues. Obviously, that's going to cause some tension in the house.”

@TshephoSes claimed:

“That’s very unhealthy.”

@JaboHTP alleged:

“And it’s possible, I have been with my babe for 4 years, but we have never fought.”

@Visiswa_Simbi asked:

“Hawu bona benza njani?”

@Marcy_Dimples highlighted:

“This was 4 years ago.”

