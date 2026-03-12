Several pictures of social media personality Skomota were shared on X (Twitter) on Thursday, 12 March 2026

In the pictures, Skomota appeared to be poorly dressed in a liquor store in Sunnyside

Several social media users expressed sympathy for Skomota, while others criticised the person who posted the photo

Pictures of Skomota's shabby appearance fuelled allegations that he was exploited. Image: AdvoBarryRoux

A viral photo showing social media phenomenon Skomota looking unkempt in a bottle store sparked exploitation allegations.

Skomota became a household name thanks to his signature dance move that went viral on social media platforms. He secured gigs on the back of his viral dance and even performed with Makhadzi on the biggest night in South African music.

While Skomota has stayed away from the public eye, a recent sighting of the dancer sparked claims that he was being exploited.

Photo of Skomota looking unkempt sparks exploitation claims

On Thursday, 12 March 2026, X (Twitter) user @Patriot_S_A shared several photos of Skomota in a bottle store in Sunnyside. The X user criticised Skomota’s dressing, which consisted of three-quarter shorts, a hoodie and plastic sandals. The post was captioned:

“Earlier today, I met Skomota at a bottle store in Sunnyside. It is deeply concerning to see how the people managing him appear to be exploiting him. In this cold and rainy weather, he was poorly dressed and not properly cared for. Skomota is a well-known influencer, and he deserves dignity, respect, and proper protection—not to be taken advantage of for the benefit of others.”

See the photos below:

SA reacts after photo shows Skomota looking unkempt

The post gained traction and sparked several reactions. Some netizens argued Skomota was no longer booked and busy, while others sympathised with him. Several netizens criticised the X user for taking a picture of Skomota and sharing it online for content.

Here are some of the comments:

@thatswaziguy said:

“I don't think he still brings money. When one family member said this long ago, that family member was attacked by social media.”

@sydneythobejane asked:

“Guys, where did Skomota perform for the last 2 months, January and February?”

@Luckyma17834060 shared:

“They used him, and now that he doesn’t have money, they are abandoning him, but once he gets a gig, they will be filming him nonstop, I pray and wish he sees that people around him are Mamenemene feela ad are using him😢”

@Tom47096338 criticised:

“It’s inhumane to secretly photograph people to mock them on social media, yes, you might think he’s poorly dressed, but that’s not for the whole world to know, because for once, you don’t know the real reason he’s dressed like that, you just assume that he doesn’t have clothes.”

@Wrong__Train slammed:

“Nawe, you took a picture and posted it for likes instead of assisting. So you are also exploiting his situation. Elon will pay you, but you will not donate the money to Skomota. Say I'm lying.”

Mzansi reacted to a picture of Skomota looking poorly dressed. Image: XZuluEchoe

