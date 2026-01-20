A clip of Skomota giving a child milk sparked widespread speculation on social media that he might be a father

The clip was shared on 19 January 2026 by X user @Am_Blujay, who suggested that the child in the clip was Skomota's

Social media reactions were mixed, with some users doubting the claim while others pointed out physical similarities between Skomota and the child

SA reacted to a clip of Skomota giving milk to a child believed to be his.

A short video of TikTok sensation Skomota feeding a baby has set social media buzzing, with many now speculating that the entertainer might be a father.

Skomota, who rose to fame through viral dance videos and his unpredictable club appearances, always keeps his private life out of the spotlight. Despite having been frequently spotted with different women at nightspots, he has never publicly confirmed a relationship. He was previously linked to a white woman, but that romance appears to have ended quietly.

The latest speculation started after a video of Skomota caring for a baby began circulating online.

Video of Skomota feeding a baby goes viral

On Monday, 19 January 2026, social media user @Am_Blujay shared a clip showing Skomota feeding a baby with a bottle of milk on X (Twitter). The post was captioned:

“Skomota and his child 👶”

In the heartwarming video, Skomota sits calmly with the baby on his lap while feeding the child milk. He was gentle throughout the moment and kept his attention on the baby as it suckled on the bottle.

Watch the video below:

At the time of publication, Skomota had not confirmed or denied whether the baby was his. The baby, a daughter, is reportedly named Bohlale.

Mzansi reacts to video of Skomota feeding a child

The video gained traction on X and sparked a flurry of reactions. Several social media users were sceptical that the child was Skomota’s daughter, while others noted the similarities between him and the baby. Some applauded the choreographer-turned-DJ for leading by example and being a present father in his alleged baby’s life.

Here are some of the comments:

@MeSwetz joked:

“Turnitin was found shaking😩😩🤭🤭”

@Nonossie25 said:

“It has been said that wonke umuntu has their person.”

@QueOrSomething shared:

“Y’all judging the girl, but look at how much he loves his child.”

@ms_tourist remarked:

“Skomota has strong genes. Sesizoba noSkomota Jnr oyi yellow bone. Nice.”

@eyevusi asked:

“Who is actually chowing this guy's money? 😭”

@sabutanawa praised:

“At least he is present. This guy is better than most men. 😂😂😂 imagine that.”

@LindoMacabela shared:

“They lookalike😊… just that Skomie is dark and the laaytie uyellow bone.”

@CVanRensburg_ said:

“I want to see the Skomother.”

@Joe_Bopape asked:

“Okay, I have seen it all! I want to know who is the mother?👩 😃 😊”

@Lamza222 declared:

“That nose. 👃. No DNA test needed.”

Mzansi weighed in on a viral video of Skomota giving a child milk.

Skomota’s lover talks about bedroom skills in trailer

While Skomota has kept his personal life private, Mzansi got a glimpse of it through a trailer of his reality TV show, Skomota Ngwana Sesi, as reported by Briefly News.

According to the report, a trending trailer delving into his private life, including his two girlfriends and his rise to fame, divided South Africans.

