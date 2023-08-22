The six men accused of murdering Thembisa Hospital whistleblower Babita Deokaran have pleaded guilty

The men shot and killed Deokaran after she flagged dodgy financial dealings taking place at the hospital

Many South Africans want to know who order the assassination hit on Deokaran's life

JOHANNESBURG - At numerous delays in the murder trial of Thembisa Hospital whistleblower Babita Deokran, the six men accused of her heinous murder have pleaded guilty.

The men appeared at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg to submit their pleas on Tuesday, 22 August, reports News24.

Babita Deokaran's killers plead guilty. Images: Fani Mahuntsi & Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

Babita Deokaran killed in front of her house

According to EWN, Deokaran was shot several times outside her home on 23 August 2021 after blowing the whistle about irregular transactions at Thembisa Hospital.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Weeks before her murder, Deokaran flagged the dodgy transactions worth millions of rands. Her murder is considered an assassination since the men accused are believed to be hitmen.

Six men accused of the murder reportedly arranged a plea deal with the prosecution prior to pleading guilty.

South Africans weigh in on the guilty plea

@AardvarkBloody

"If the disclosure of the identity of the mastermind is not part of the guilty plea deal, the @NPA_Prosecutes have failed Babita Deokaran and are part of the cover-up."

@hlubizer said:

"Who's the mastermind?"

@SMduba25 said:

"They never get to know the boss. The boss will never be revealed because he or she is not known to them."

@arie_koch said:

"But who put them up to it?"

@ChrisFriskin72 said:

"Who is the person behind the assassination order."

@Melanin_Mmaps said:

"It’s not justice if they don’t reveal who ordered the hit because the real killer is free."

Unpaid legal fees and court documents stall murder trial

Briefly News previously reported that a year after the death of Gauteng health department official and whistleblower Babita Deokaran, the case against the six men accused of her murder had been postponed once again.

The seventh suspect in the case has had the charges against them provisionally withdrawn pending a probe, according to EWN. Officials say the charges against the seventh suspect have been provisionally withdrawn pending an investigation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News