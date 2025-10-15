A UK man gave South African Nando’s a 10/10, emphasising the juicier chicken and better overall flavour compared to the UK version

The man’s meal at South African Nando’s, which included a full chicken, peri-peri wedges, and a 1-litre drink

Many people in the comments overseas expressed how much they miss South African Nando’s, with some saying they would return to SA just for the food

The Instagram video went viral after being posted on 11 October 2025 by a UK gent.

Mzansi left hungry for more after UK man reviews Nando's. Image: Tim Robberts/Getty Images and saintjidz/Instagram.

Source: UGC

A recent video shared by a UK man dining at a South African Nando’s has gone viral, in which he gave his meal a glowing 10/10 rating, contrasting it with a much lower 4/10 for the UK version. In the clip, the man, who enjoyed a full chicken, peri-peri wedges, and a 1-litre drink, and expresses his admiration for the quality of the food. The caption jokingly emphasised the incredible value, stating,

"All this for £15 quid lol."

The South African Nando’s difference

The video sparked a wave of comments from followers who agreed with the man's point of view, emphasising the superior quality of South African Nando’s. Many pointed out that the chicken at the South African branches is juicier, with some even commenting on the much tastier corn.

A global love for South African Nando's

After the video was shared by @saintjidz, commenters praised the unique and richer Nando’s experience in South Africa compared to what is offered in the UK, with some users claiming that the UK version lacks the flavour and authenticity of its South African counterpart. They even suggested that the UK version often misses the mark when it comes to cooking quality.

A UK man flies to South Africa for authentic Nandos flavour. Image: Willie B.Thomas/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

For those who haven't had the chance to experience the South African version of Nando's, the video and comments have certainly sparked interest in the local flavours, with many hopeful that UK locations will step up their game to match the high standard set in South Africa.

nadz_walkingchina asked:

"Please tell me you tried spur 😢🔥"

uvelile_ stated:

"The UK is a 2/10, it’s just chicken slathered with sauce."

sindz_ said:

"I can’t eat the chicken livers and rice in Europe 😭😭😭 they make me regret emigrating coz what da helly they serving us over here 😤"

miss_shammz wrote:

"Next time pair with the chicken livers and the reason why it looks like McDonald's is it's in the food square in a mall, but we do have standalone proper Nando's restaurants 🙌❤️"

kiki_kaboom commented:

"AH Jide!!! Welcome bruv!!! Can't wait to see all the hikes you get to here!"

rudo.b_ stated:

"Even Nando's adverts in SA are something else."

stan_maj said:

"Should have tried the SA chicken livers, they 10/10 👌🏾"

sharmadeanreid wrote:

"The corn was so juicy there, not our emaciated kernels."

Watch the Instagram video below:

3 Other Briefly News traveller stories

An American traveller in South Africa kicked off his culinary adventure in Langa, Cape Town, sampling fresh street food, quick, and flavourful meals.

A local content creator’s post went viral and showed Kalk Bay’s vibes, boosting its popularity as a must-visit destination with the affordable R12 train ride to Kalk Bay.

A TikToker sparked a conversation after sharing a video about her favourite "free activities" in Cape Town, and her video showed several popular spots, including Boulders Beach and Chapman's Peak Drive.

Source: Briefly News