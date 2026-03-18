A Limpopo surgeon successfully separated conjoined twin boys at Mankweng Hospital in a procedure that lasted close to eight hours on 17 March 2026

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa personally called the surgical team during a media briefing to compare the achievement to Christiaan Barnard’s historic 1967 heart transplant

The lead surgeon is reportedly the younger brother of Professor Mashudu Tshifularo, the man who became the first surgeon on earth to cure deafness in 2019

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A Limpopo doctor, Professor Nyaweleni Tshifularo, pulled off what no rural public hospital in South Africa had done before. His team successfully separated conjoined twin boys in a procedure that lasted close to eight hours.

A side-by-side collage of Professor Nyaweleni Tshifularo and his team that conducted the operation, Images: @masurpi

Source: Twitter

On 17 March 2026, the surgery was performed at Mankweng Hospital outside Polokwane. The twin boys had been born joined at the abdomen on 28 January 2026. Their 29-year-old mother had been transferred from Maphutha Malatjie Hospital outside Phalaborwa. Both boys survived the procedure and are recovering in the hospital’s neonatal ICU.

A first for rural medicine

Conjoined twins occur in roughly one in every 50 000 live births worldwide. In Mzansi, successful separations have always happened at major facilities in big cities. Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital in Cape Town handled the country’s first recorded case in 1964. The thought that a rural public hospital could ever take this on was simply unimaginable.

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According to a report by SABC, Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba praised Tshifularo and his team for the achievement. She called it the first time a rural hospital in South Africa had done something of this scale. Ramathuba said the operation changes what people believe rural hospitals are capable of doing. She called on all stakeholders to put more resources into rural health facilities across the country.

President Cyril Ramaphosa also phoned the surgical team during a media briefing to personally congratulate them. He compared the achievement to the 1967 heart transplant at Groote Schuur Hospital performed by Dr Christiaan Barnard. Ramaphosa called the doctors miracle workers and said the country was proud of what they had done.

Eight hours, one chance

The twins shared a liver, intestines and several key blood vessels between them. That combination made the operation one of the highest-risk procedures a team could attempt. Tshifularo assembled paediatric surgeons, plastic surgeons, anaesthetists, paediatricians, psychologists, dieticians, social workers and specialist nurses. After the boys were stabilised at birth, the team spent weeks investigating exactly how the twins were joined. Not a single cut was made until the team was fully ready and confident.

The operation began at around 7:45am and wrapped up just after 3pm on the same day. On 17 March 2026, @LetsoaloRant shared a post on X that set South African social media on fire.

See the X post below:

Mzansi reacts to the historic moment

@hodmudau commented:

“Another good story to come out of South Africa. Big up to Dr Tshifularo and his team. Mankweng Hospital and the country are proud of you. Continue being the shining light of our country.”

@LetsoaloRant wrote:

“Medically, we are the best in the world.”

@Pirates_Pulse said:

“This is the best thing I've ever read this year.”

@SADailyLives noted:

“He will forever be famous.”

@FarukHoosain commented:

“Thank you, beautifully skilled healer . Dr Tshifularo. Congratulations. We give thanks.”

Professor Nyaweleni Tshifularo is reportedly the younger brother of Dr Mashudu Tshifularo, who became to first surgeon on earth to cure deafness. Image: @PhophiRamathuba

Source: Twitter

More groundbreaking Mzansi moments

A Limpopo learner stunned Mzansi after boarding a flight to Taiwan to represent the country with her innovative mathematics research.

KwaZulu-Natal doctors have made history by removing a brain tumour without a single external cut.

Tygerberg Hospital celebrated a big achievement, and South Africans were proud of the health facility.

Source: Briefly News