Tygerberg Hospital celebrated a big achievement, and South Africans were proud of the health facility

The hospital announced that they had undergone a groundbreaking procedure to repair a patient's heart using a pacific technique

Netizens were thrilled to hear the good news as they rushed to the comments section to praise the medical team

Tygerberg Hospital celebrated a massive milestone within its healthcare facility, and netizens beamed with pride.

Tygerberg Hospital achieved a healthcare milestone with groundbreaking heart valve repair. Image: LumiNola and Peter Dazeley.

Source: Getty Images

Tygerberg Hospital doctors successfully repaired a patient's leaky heart valve

The Western Cape Department of Health & Wellness shared a post on Facebook where they announced the big achievement of Tygerberg Hospital. The health publication stated that a patient's leaking heart valve was recently repaired by doctors utilising the Tootsie Roll technique in a groundbreaking procedure.

The publication also notes that it was the first time the new treatment was ""erformed on this type of prosthetic heart valve.""Treating cardiologist Dr Hellmuth Weich told the health publication the following:

"This is the first case where this type of technique was applied to this type of valve and the immediate result was a big success with the complete cessation of the leak. Although it is early days, we believe that the Tootsie roll technique will provide better results for this type of problem and may become our preferred method."

Take a look at the post below:

SA applauds the medical team

Many people were thrilled and excited at the news of the development taking place in the medical sphere as they took to the comments section to shower the medical team with congratulatory messages.

Regina van Heerden said:

"Well done."

Dalene Jacobs added:

"Well done Tygerberg Hospital."

Ntosh Albia commented:

"My ex hospital proud of you and the doctors."

