A Johannesburg man shared a detailed guide to help homeowners understand if their electricity consumption was low, medium or high

The post was shared on TikTok on 3 March 2026, where it attracted a lot of engagement from viewers who discussed the high rates of electricity

Social media users were grateful to the man for the guide, and promised to monitor their usage so they could save money

A man shared a guide on how consumers could tell that they were using too much electricity. Image: @wesreddy1

Source: TikTok

A content creator with great energy tips gave social media users a detailed explanation of how to tell if they were overusing their electricity or if they were on low usage.

He shared the clip on his TikTok account @wesreddy1, attracting floods of comments from an online community that appreciated the information.

The man shared a guide for consumers to check if their electricity usage is low, medium or high. He used a three-bedroom home with a maximum of four residents as a simple example. He explained that if the usage is under 600 units per month, that was considered low usage, as it equalled a daily average of 20 units.

The guide on electricity consumption

The creator, TikTok user @wesreddy1, explained that households using 600 and 800 units a month fall into the medium usage category, averaging 20 and 26 units daily. The man closed off by noting that monthly consumption above 800 is considered high, averaging over 26 units per day.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA appreciates the man's guide

The post gained significant attention online, with social media users flooding the comments section to discuss their electricity woes. Many viewers thanked the creator for the guide and promised to pay attention to their electricity usage. Some vented their frustrations, which ranged from prepaid meters being bypassed to feeling they were being cheated of their monthly electricity bills. Other viewers who use the conventional electricity billing system asked the creator to calculate how much they should be paying when using 600 units per month.

Some social media users were shocked to learn that they were on the high electricity consumption mark. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User @nash asked:

"Thank you, Wes. Great content. Do you have any knowledge of water usage? My bill is R700+ every month, and I have a 3-bedroom house."

User @V3ganLif3 joked:

"My electricity is crazy with only two of us in a 3-bedroom apartment because my other half started working from home again. He leaves all the lights on from morning to night. I think it’s time for a trade-in 🤣."

User @ 191906MB commented:

"My prepaid meter was bypassed by the municipality for 5 months, and I live in a one-bedroom flat, but I was charged R4875 for that month. I'm still trying to figure out how it worked out so much, and it's just two of us in the house."

AshLEE asked:

"Hey mate, just out of interest, are you able to estimate how much the electricity bill should be if you use 600 kWts?"

User @Oh_no_its_Shaun 🇿🇦 said:

"Brilliant information! Clear and simple."

User @vernonreddy asked:

"Hi! For us who never paid attention in school, can you please explain how to calculate 600 kWh?"

User @Quintin😈1983 shared:

"I don't know how much I use a month. I don't have an electric unit meter, and on the bill, it's not correct; they're estimating it."

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Source: Briefly News