Young primary school learners have proven that SA is in good hands after acing their technology project, which was to create an electricity connection

Both the learners and the young teacher were quite happy with the work as one kid predicted they may have futures in the electric industry

TikTokkers flooded the comment section, singing both the teacher's and the learners' praises

A primary school teacher known as @djmboniiey3 on the popular video platform TikTok shared a video of his learners' technology project - creating an electricity-related task.

Schoolkids may be the solution to loadshedding

In the video, @djmboniiey3 tested each project by switching the lights on and off to see if they worked. As the teacher was busy doing the tests, one learner boastfully commented:

"We are the future of Eskom."

Kids are the future of Eskom

The video attracted many comments from amused social media users who took to the feed to share their comments on the dedicated teacher's inspirational lesson. Other commenters shared they were familiar with the project as their kids had done it.

User @joytalane was quite impressed with the learners, adding:

"What grade? Yo! I’m not gonna help my son with this one. I don’t have the capacity 😔"

User @__liings28 detailed:

"My daughter is in Grade 6 and yeyi, it's showing me flames. I even had to go buy a battery and guess what? I can't even connect it😭😭😭"

User @simsimmy_4g felt the kids were the answer to SA's electricity problems, noting:

"Bru, these kids must just give Eskom a run for their money once."

User @kdramabae1 was touched by the young electricians, commenting:

"We won’t have loadshedding, I’m trusting this generation 🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️"

User @ladyole was left amused, adding:

"😊😂😂 Thinking ahead, there’s a solution for every problem. And he deserves 100% because he used his country’s practical example 😂"

User @moja_leizel joked:

"Thata wena, future Eskom 🤣🤣😂😂😂"

