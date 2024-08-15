A Johannesburg young man removed his learner driver sticker from his car because of bullying on the road

The guy urged experienced motorists to be kind to new drivers on the road because some people easily get panic attacks

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing their experiences as new drivers

A gent urged motorists to be kind to new drivers on the road. Images: @karabomahlatsi.

Source: Instagram

A young man took to his TikTok account to urge motorists to be kind to new drivers on the road.

In the video uploaded by @karabomahlatsi_, he can be seen taking off his Learner sticker from his car. He admitted that he was not fully ready to remove it but the bullying on the road was unbearable.

He asked motorists to be kind to new drivers because some people easily get panic attacks and end up making silly mistakes because of the bullying on the roads.

"I don't know if people are impatient or just want to embarrass people with 'learner divers' stickers."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Lerner driver removes sticker because of bullying on the road

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens share experiences

The video gained over 5k likes, with many online users sharing their similar experiences as new drivers.

@Masingoa ❤️ wrote:

"I had mine for more than a year, colleagues removed it. I went and bought it again🤣🤣🤣🤣."

@Ziyandaabby💜💜 shared:

"My mom removed mine the first time I drove home and she said if you arrived here safe there's no need for it. You will be fine 🥰🥰🥰🥰sending hugs🥰🥰."

@nosipho______m suggested:

"Best thing is to ignore them and focus on yourself."

@noxolo ndebele❤️ commended:

"You did well..Mina Here at spruit I was forced by treatment not to put it at first."

@Nkuleh Mogakane commented:

"You just gave me courage to remove mine. Thank you. ❤️"

@Kondi waha Navho said:

"Never had 1 coz of such fear🥺."

Taxi diver shows Ubuntu to new motorist

In another story, Briefly News reported about a motorist who helped a learner driver who was stuck on a busy highway.

In the clip posted by @BokamosoMc, the learner driver of a VW Polo can be seen stuck in the middle of the busy highway. Fortunately for them, the taxi driver behind them showed understanding and Ubuntu.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News