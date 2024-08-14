A video showed an unusual way of burying some when a gentleman was buried with his vehicle

A TikTok video captured the automobile being put in the grave with its owner inside

The online community reacted to the clip, with many expressing different views and opinions

A gentleman was buried in his car. Images: @Andrew Fox, @Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

A video showing a man being buried with his car has made rounds on social media.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @abongwe06, the car covered in plastic is inside a deep hole. A few men are trying to make sure that it fits well. According to the TikTok user, a man was buried with his vehicle.

Another man can be spotted putting funeral flowers on top of the car. This is a very unusual way to bury someone. Yes, some people are buried with their jewellery, clothes and other stuff but with a car? That is another level.

Man buried with his ride

Watch the TikTok video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Netizens share different views

The video gained over 43k likes, with many online users expressing different opinions on the situation.

@dmphahlele expressed:

"Zulu boy very selfish, his family would remain using car."

@Vhanyai Bele wondered:

"Why mara he is buried with his car he don't have kids or family to handover the car to them."

@pman asked:

"First time seeing this in my life which place is this?"

@dovhani mupulani laughed:

"Nyaupe boys are coming after today😂😂😂."

@Makhumalo V expressed:

"He's selfish lobaba, imoto iyaphi ngoba ayifanga njengaye."

@♡ ᵐˢ🅚︎ 🌻 was in disbelief:

"When you thought you have seen it all 😯 yoooh."

@paulmkhize commented:

"I thought I've seen it all😭."

@Tumeee said:

"This is not 6 feet… anyway, where’s he driving to😂."

Dead man seen among the living

In another story, Briefly News reported about a dead man who was allegedly spotted among the living.

According to Ayo TV, Robert was pronounced dead after being run over by a truck, with relatives confirming he was the victim. He was preserved in a morgue, and his body was interred as per tradition. On 29 June, less than a month after his burial, he was spotted going about his business as he had never left.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News